BOOKMARKS: Reading women for Women's History Month

There are so many women writing and publishing across genres that it’s become difficult to choose just a few authors to recommend.

March is women’s history month, so let these recommendations populate your to-be-read pile with a few more women.

Submitted photo / Submitted photo Stacy Hovan

Stacy Hovan, owner of The Little Book Place

Book: "The Book Club for Troublesome Women: A Novel"

Author: Marie Bostwick

This book is a delightful exploration of friendship, resilience and the transformative power of literature.

The story revolves around a group of women who, despite facing their personal struggles, come together to form a vibrant book club. Their shared love for reading becomes a catalyst for self discovery and empowerment through humor and heartfelt moments.

Bostwick beautifully illustrates how these women support one another, tackling life's challenges with grace and strength. The novel emphasizes the importance of community and the idea that even amidst adversity, the bonds of friendship can lead to personal growth and renewal.

Ultimately, it's a celebration of the unique experiences women share and how stories can connect us in profound ways.

Stacy Hovan recommends "The Book Club for Troublesome Women: A Novel" Listen • 0:50

Tia Leigh Photography/Tia Leigh Photography / Submitted photo Samantha Nardelli

Samantha Nardelli, Shanty Town Design

Book: "Stalking Jack the Ripper"

Author: Kerri Maniscalco

This has great banter and a female lead who refuses to stay in her lane. If you love darker historical fiction with a great plot, lots of twists and super slow-burning romance, this book is it.

It follows Audrey Rose, who's completely obsessed with forensic science in a time when women aren't even supposed to look at a corpse. So of course, she's secretly working on murder investigations. And not just any murders — the Jack the Ripper killings.

What makes this really work isn't just the mystery, it's the dynamic between Audrey Rose and Thomas Cresswell, who is equal parts brilliant, infuriating and charming. Their back and forth adds just enough levity to balance out how dark and gruesome the story can get. It's atmospheric, a little unsettling and very easy to fly through. If you like true crime vibes mixed with historical drama and a strong female lead, this one's honestly hard to put down.

Samantha Nardelli recommends "Stalking Jack the Ripper" Listen • 0:57

Lydia McFarlane, WVIA News healthcare reporter

Book: "Atmosphere: A Love Story"

Author: Taylor Jenkins Reid

I will read anything by this author. All of her novels center complex female characters. Her latest novel "Atmosphere: A Love Story" focuses on Joan, an astronaut in the 1980s.

Joan gets selected out of a pool of thousands to train for NASA’s space shuttle program, where she meets fellow candidate Vanessa. The two fall in love but have to keep it secret as they go through rigorous training in an environment hostile to both women and same-sex couples.

Outside of work and her relationship, Joan’s world revolves around her young niece Frances. She wants Frances to know that girls can do anything they put their minds to.

This book has all of the elements that make for a perfect Women’s History Month story, celebrating women as mothers, caregivers, partners, professionals, friends and overall strong individuals. And that love story referenced in the title comes up in various aspects of Joan’s life outside of her relationship with Vanessa, whether it’s her love for her career or for her niece, proving that romantic love is not the only worthwhile type.

"Atmosphere" will have you rooting for Joan and her cohort as they embark on missions for NASA and as they navigate the complications of being women in environments not built for them.

Lydia McFarlane recommends "Atmosphere: A Love Story" Listen • 1:14

Submitted photo / Submitted photo Kristen Wallo

Kristen Wallo, director, Valley Community Library

Book: "Sounds Like Love"

Author: Ashley Poston

This is a fun and hopeful book filled with music and magical realism.

When Joni, a famous songwriter with an unfortunate case of writer's block, returns to her hometown, she finds that everything has changed rather than finding the inspiration she was looking for.

Soon, Joni begins to hear melody in her head, along with a stranger's voice. To her surprise, the voice belongs to a famous singer who plans to help her finish the song that haunts them both.

I highly recommend this book, along with the author's other books, including "The Dead Romantics."

Kristen Wallo recommends "Sounds Like Love" Listen • 0:40

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition host and reporter

Book: “When Among Crows”

Author: Veronica Roth

Again, choosing just one book to recommend for this theme was very difficult, but this is one I discovered last year and immediately fell in love with.

Veronica Roth is probably most known for the Divergent series, a classic of 2010s YA dystopian lit. “When Among Crows” is an urban fantasy novella for adults that draws on Slavic folklore and Polish mythology to fill modern-day Chicago with magical monsters.

Dymitr is a hunter. He is sent to Chicago on a mission to find the legendary witch Baba Jaga. But he needs allies to find her, and teams up with a fear-eating “zmora” named Ala.

This book surprised me with how much development and tension it achieved in such a short time. I immediately latched onto Dymitr and Ala and the sibling-like relationship that builds between them as they each learn more about the other’s life.

I didn’t know Roth was making this into a series until the sequel, “To Clutch a Razor,” released last year. I would absolutely recommend diving in now, especially if you’re looking for a quick but impactful read.

Sarah Scinto recommends "When Among Crows" Listen • 1:14

That’s all for this edition of Bookmarks. Join us again on April 4. We’ll talk about some favorite children’s and middle grade books.