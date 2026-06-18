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Union Pacific Big Boy has big economic impact

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Big Boy's economic impact being felt in region

Union Pacific’s Big Boy has already drawn thousands of hardcore and casual railfans to Steamtown National Historic Site this week to see the massive locomotive side-by-side with one of its former workmates. With those throngs of spectators comes a big windfall for the region’s economy.

‘We’re human too,’ LGBTQ Storyslam will amplify queer voices in Scranton

Everyone has a story. At the Big Gay Storyslam this Saturday, personal stories will be shared with a spotlight on the queer community.

The annual event hosted by Scranton Fringe brings queer people and their allies to the stage at the Scranton Cultural Center for an evening of celebration and connection.

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UP TO DATE Union Pacific Big BoyScrantonLGBTQ+
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News