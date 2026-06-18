Union Pacific Big Boy has big economic impact

Big Boy's economic impact being felt in region

Union Pacific’s Big Boy has already drawn thousands of hardcore and casual railfans to Steamtown National Historic Site this week to see the massive locomotive side-by-side with one of its former workmates. With those throngs of spectators comes a big windfall for the region’s economy.

‘We’re human too,’ LGBTQ Storyslam will amplify queer voices in Scranton

Everyone has a story. At the Big Gay Storyslam this Saturday, personal stories will be shared with a spotlight on the queer community.

The annual event hosted by Scranton Fringe brings queer people and their allies to the stage at the Scranton Cultural Center for an evening of celebration and connection.