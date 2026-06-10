NYC film company to make movie in Scranton, using local help and planning more films for region

A psychological thriller about a woman who overcomes her fear of spiders — and uses her newfound admiration for arachnids for revenge — will have a familiar setting.

Community leaders hope the filming of “Arachnophilia” inspires more filmmakers to spin stories in Northeast Pennsylvania.

New York City-based filmmakers and others from the movie industry announced the project during an event in downtown Scranton’s A’tera 519 restaurant on Tuesday. The fine dining venue, along with Keystone College in LaPlume Twp. and the Pet Zone in Pittston, will be used for filming. Other locations, along with opportunities for public involvement, will be announced in the future. The production will also include the involvement of industry professionals from Scranton who worked on projects elsewhere but will now come home.

“Scranton is great because it has all of our locations that we need within the area. You can go from rural to the countryside to suburban,” said Sarah T. Schwab, the film’s writer and director. “It's about two hours outside of New York City, and we work with a lot of New York City crew and cast… so it's a win-win situation for both the community and for us.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Sarah T. Schwab, writer and director of "Arachnophilia," discusses bringing films to Scranton with community members.

Future films planned

Schwab and Brian Long co-founded New York-based Cardinal Flix, an independent production company. Since its inception six years ago, the company has produced three feature films, all written and directed by Schwab. The latest, “Crybaby Bridge,” was shot in Bloomsburg and Monroe County.

While “Arachnophilia” will be the first filmed in Scranton, the Cardinal Flix founders say they don’t plan for it to be the last. Schwab is writing three other scripts with Scranton planned for the backdrop.

“It is our goal now to start to really get involved in the community, start to get to know a lot of people, so that we can actually make those four films a reality here,” Long said. “It takes a village to do these things.”

The film is expected to cost $2.8 million to produce, with $1.3 million of that budget to be spent in Scranton for food, housing, locations and the crew, Long said.

Coming home

Adam Spott graduated from Lackawanna Trail in Wyoming County in 2007. He sought a career in front of the camera, working as a model and actor, including on “Vanderpump Rules.”

After working in Hollywood, he realized he liked a career behind the scenes. Spott, who now lives in Florida, met Schwab and Long at a film festival there. He will come home to serve as assistant to the director.

“It's just mind-blowing that we're getting the opportunity. I'm getting the opportunity to come home, work on something that I'm passionate about, with a project that I'm really excited about, with people that I'm really excited to work with,” he said. “I love my home, and it's so cool to have something that I'm so passionate about taking place in my home.”

West Scranton native Anthony Bruno worked on shows including “Orange is the New Black” and “The Walking Dead.” He will serve as production designer and has many local sites planned for filming.

“This town should be a film town. It very well can be a film town,” Bruno said. “And I hope that Sarah and Brian can be the ones to usher that movement into… 2026, 2027 and so on.”

Opportunities and exposure

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News John Pullo, Keystone College president, says that "Arachnophilia" filming scenes on campus will bring exposure to the school and opportunities for students.

Keystone College, on the border of Lackawanna and Wyoming counties, will benefit from the exposure, school President John Pullo said. It will also help create opportunities for students in the arts, he said.

“The student experience is going to be incredible," he said. "To really experience filmmaking up close, potentially be part of it, will be really exciting and really compelling for the students and the campus."

Scranton developer John Basalyga hosted Tuesday’s event at filming location A’tera 519. Sergei’s Live, the nightclub also at the property, will be in the film too.

“What began as a casual conversation quickly turned into an inspiring discussion about their vision, their passion for filmmaking, and most importantly, their genuine enthusiasm for Northeast Pennsylvania. It was clear they see the same potential in our region that so many of us see every day,” Basalyga said. “Film production brings far more than cameras and cast members. It brings jobs, tourism, investment and creative economic opportunity.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Brian Long, left, co-founder of Cardinal Flix, discusses the making of the film "Arachnophilia" next to John Basalyga at his restaurant A'tera 519.

Fear of spiders

“Arachnophilia” tells the story of a high school orchestra teacher who suffers from a debilitating fear of spiders. She eventually conquers her fear, which turns into admiration used to seek revenge on people who wronged her.

During filming, staff from The Pet Zone in Pittston will be on set with three Mexican redknee tarantulas. The spiders, considered docile and a popular choice for spider lovers, will be held by the actors.

As director, Schwab said she’ll hold a spider, too, since she would never ask a cast member to do something she wouldn’t do.

But first, Schwab said she must overcome her fear of spiders.

“I'm already kind of like shaking a little bit, but I'm going to do it,” she said.

Local involvement

The filmmakers are negotiating contracts with actors for the lead roles and expect to make announcements later this month and in July, Long said.

Involvement for local residents may include being extras, production assistants, helping with props or providing housing. The company will also work with local students interested in film careers. Anyone interested in being involved can fill out a form online , accessible from the company’s Facebook page .

Crews will shoot around the region this fall, with an estimated film release date of October 2027.

Art Haus , the downtown cinema also owned by Basalyga, will host upcoming screenings of prior Cardinal Flix films. “A Stage of Twilight” will be shown July 9 at 6 p.m., with a panel discussion with actors and networking with cast members and crew to follow. “Crybaby Bridge” will be shown July 16, followed by “Life After You” on July 23.

Schwab looks forward to seeing her vision come to life in the Electric City.

“I'm really excited also that we get to work with local Scranton members of the community,” she said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Those involved with the film "Arachnophilia" announced plans for local involvement and economic impact during an event at A'tera 519 restaurant in Scranton.

Editor's note: John Pullo is a WVIA board member.