Luzerne County officials warn of overdose deaths connected to contaminated cocaine supply

Luzerne County officials sounded the alarm Tuesday over a "concerning" trend of overdose deaths due to a dangerous mix of cocaine and fentanyl.

In local visit, U.S. transportation secretary deflects question on Scranton to NYC passenger train

When U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited Nanticoke a couple of weeks ago, he was there to talk about closed bridges. But Duffy also addressed Scranton’s long-awaited passenger railroad project to New York City.

Lake drawdown and rehabilitation work begins at Lackawanna State Park, fishing regulations eased

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is drawing down the lake at Lackawanna State Park to work on the dam.

Because of the project, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission removed some rules that now allow anglers to fish to their hearts' content.

