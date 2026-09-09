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UP TO DATE

Luzerne County officials warn of overdose deaths connected to contaminated cocaine supply

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Luzerne County officials warn of overdose deaths connected to contaminated cocaine supply

Luzerne County officials sounded the alarm Tuesday over a "concerning" trend of overdose deaths due to a dangerous mix of cocaine and fentanyl.

In local visit, U.S. transportation secretary deflects question on Scranton to NYC passenger train

When U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited Nanticoke a couple of weeks ago, he was there to talk about closed bridges. But Duffy also addressed Scranton’s long-awaited passenger railroad project to New York City.

Lake drawdown and rehabilitation work begins at Lackawanna State Park, fishing regulations eased

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is drawing down the lake at Lackawanna State Park to work on the dam.

Because of the project, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission removed some rules that now allow anglers to fish to their hearts' content.

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UP TO DATE Luzerne CountyFentanylSam SanguedolceScranton-NYC TrainSean DuffyLackawanna State Park
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News