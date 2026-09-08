Luzerne County officials warn of overdose deaths connected to contaminated cocaine supply

Luzerne County officials sounded the alarm Tuesday over a "concerning" trend of overdose deaths due to a dangerous mix of cocaine and fentanyl.

“[Dealers] mix a batch of fentanyl, they throw the cocaine right on top of it. Some of the fentanyl gets in there. They don't really care,” District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said during a press conference at the county courthouse.

“However, it is also possible that it's intentional because fentanyl is extremely, extremely cheap to make because it's totally synthetic,” Sangeudolce continued.

From what investigators know so far, the fentanyl comes from China and then across the Mexican border, eventually reaching Luzerne County via big cities, the DA said.

The result: A spike in deaths during a year when overdose deaths had been dropping overall.

There have been 35 overdose deaths so far this year, compared with 71 overdose deaths in total last year, Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes said — but 12 this year are due to cocaine contaminated with fentanyl.

All 12 of those deaths happened in the last three months.

Officials: Cocaine seen as 'party drug'

Sanguedolce said officials are seeing an increase in the use of powder cocaine locally — and a misconception among users that it can't kill them.

“That's largely thought to be a party drug and experimented with, thinking that you won't die of an overdose from taking that drug,” Sanguedolce said. “When it's mixed with fentanyl, it becomes immediately a potential death situation."

“Whatever is circulating in our communities right now is not what people think they are buying,” Luzerne County manager Romilda Crocamo added.

Lydia McFarlane / WVIA News Luzerne County officials held a press conference Tuesday to warn against a dangerous combination of cocaine and fentanyl that has killed 12 county residents in the last three months. From left, Division Head of Luzerne County Human Services Megan Stone, County Manager Romilda Crocamo, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, coroner Dion Fernandes, Luzerne/Wyoming Counties drug and alcohol administrator Michael Gagliardi and Sheriff Genesis Arias.

'Be aware of those dangers'

Sanguedolce said his office is investigating the source of the contaminated cocaine with local, state and federal partners.

He said the dangerous combination has been concentrated in the central and northern parts of Luzerne County, but he cautioned people in all parts of the county should be aware.

“It doesn't mean because you're in Hazelton buying drugs that you're safe. The cocaine was not originated here in Luzerne County. It came from major cities,” Sanguedolce said.

Protecting yourself from dangerous drugs

Fernandes said the youngest overdose death this year was 19 years old and the oldest 71, but he particularly encouraged young people to make good decisions.

“Our colleges are back in session ... Just be aware of those dangers,” Fernandes said.

The safest course of action with the current supply on the street is to refrain from use, he said — but Fernandes also highlighted ways people can keep themselves safe if they do choose to use.

“There are fentanyl test strips to test your drugs for the presence of fentanyl, there is Narcan, and there are also test strips to test for different tranquilizing drugs such as xylazine or ketamine," he said.

"They do not intend to encourage or promote drug use, and they cannot guarantee that a substance is safe," Fernandes added. "Their purpose is to provide potentially life-saving information about the presence of fentanyl."

Crocamo encouraged anyone who needs help to contact the Luzerne and Wyoming County Drug and Alcohol Program at 570-826-3035.

She also said there’s a 24-hour helpline that can be reached at 570-829-1341.

Also, free Narcan can be delivered to residents’ homes through harm reduction company Next Distro.