100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In local visit, U.S. transportation secretary deflects question on Scranton to NYC passenger train

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published September 8, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, left, listens to U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan talk about local roads, bridges, airports and the Scranton to New York City passenger train project during a news conference Aug. 25, 2026, at the Nanticoke side of the Nanticoke/ West Nanticoke bridge.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, left, listens to U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan talk about local roads, bridges, airports and the Scranton to New York City passenger train project during a news conference Aug. 25, 2026, at the Nanticoke side of the Nanticoke/ West Nanticoke bridge.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s recent visit to Nanticoke mostly centered on reopening two closed Luzerne County bridges as soon as possible.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, R-Luzerne, showed Duffy around the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport a bit and highlighted other infrastructure, but the bridges dominated the conversation.

And then, Bresnahan casually dropped in a reference to another project he’d like to see happen.

“And soon we hope passenger rail is back on track,” Bresnahan said during the bridges news conference with Duffy.

Ah, yes, the passenger train between Scranton and New York City.

That long-awaited, long-delayed railroad project the state Department of Transportation is still studying toward reality.

As if to emphasize rail travel, as Duffy spoke, a freight train blared its horn and roared through a nearby intersection.

“Planes, trains, and automobiles here,” Bresnahan quipped. “We don't stop. Bridges and trains. Here we go.”

When asked if Duffy would like to see the Scranton-to-New York City train happen, Duffy declined to say yes, though he didn’t say no either.


'So if you ask me to commit to you right now that I'm going to do it, that's a good question. I do need to see it. But again, I appreciate how wonderful this community is, and I understand through the congressman your need. And I look forward to working with you guys and getting the data, the information and making the right decision,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy during a recent visit to Nanticoke.

“Well, I would love to see a lot of rail projects happen. I'd love to see a high-speed rail in America that we don't have,” he said. “It's a great way to move, but it goes back to my other point. I have to make investments in the best projects possible that are going to move people. And I'd love it if this project rated there, but I've got to look at all the data. So if you ask me to commit to you right now that I'm going to do it, that's a good question. I do need to see it. But again, I appreciate how wonderful this community is, and I understand through the congressman your need. And I look forward to working with you guys and getting the data, the information and making the right decision.”

So, it is another definite maybe.

PennDOT’s study meant to convince federal officials to restore passenger rail between Scranton and the Poconos and New York City isn’t due until at least 2028.
Tags
Local Scranton-NYC TrainSean DuffyRob Bresnahan
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in February 2024 after almost 36 years at the Scranton Times-Tribune and 40 years overall as a reporter. Borys brings to WVIA’s young news operation decades of firsthand knowledge about how government and politics work, as well as the finer points of reporting and writing that embody journalism when it’s done right.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News