Berwick woman's fitness journey leads to Scotland's Dinnie Stones

Pumping granite: Berwick woman's fitness journey led to Scotland's Dinnie Stones lifting challenge

As Teresa Troiani stepped up to lift Scotland’s legendary Dinnie Stones, she already felt like a winner.

Even if she could not raise the massive granite stones she’d traveled to Aberdeenshire, Scotland to lift, the 42-year-old Berwick resident felt enough pride in making it there after starting her lifting journey just six years ago.

But then, she did it.

Retired engineer to debut replica of 'Golden Spike' locomotive Union Pacific 119 at Steamtown Railfest

Dan Hryhorcoff wanted another project.

The retired engineer had already built a drivable bumper car and an enlarged version of a 1950s toy pedal car he takes on Northeast Pennsylvania roads.

So, he decided on a locomotive that represents the connection between the East and West. His half-scale replica of the Union Pacific 119 — one of the engines from the famous Golden Spike joining of the Transcontinental Railroad — will make its public debut at Steamtown National Historic Site’s annual Railfest this weekend.

Gov. Josh Shapiro highlights public education investments at Scranton elementary school visit

Gov. Josh Shapiro visited Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Scranton on Wednesday to highlight investments in public education.