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UP TO DATE

House speaker visits NEPA again to back Bresnahan

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 8, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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House speaker visits NEPA again to back Bresnahan, labels Democrats as 'crazy'

With only four weeks until Election Day, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson swung into Northeast Pennsylvania Tuesday for a third time this year to back U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan’s reelection.

The latest visit further underscored Republicans’ concern about keeping the 8th Congressional District seat out of Democratic hands with Johnson unloading on Democrats.

Shapiro, Garrity spar on elections, data centers and healthcare in Pa. gubernatorial debate

With the Nov. 3 election less than one month away, Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro met Republican challenger Stacy Garrity for an hourlong debate Wednesday night — the only time the candidates are expected to face off in such a forum.

WVIA panel discussion will focus on the human impact of wrongful convictions, exoneration cases

WVIA is partnering with the Pennsylvania Innocence Project and the Myers, Brier & Kelly (MBK) legal firm to educate the public about the innocence movement in Pennsylvania, how wrongful convictions happen and what the community can do to help.

"Conversations for the Common Good: The Pennsylvania Innocence Project," is a television panel discussion that will be recorded before a live audience at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at WVIA Public Media Studios.

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UP TO DATE Mike JohnsonRob BresnahanGov. Josh ShapiroStacy GarrityMidterm electionPennsylvania Innocence Project
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News