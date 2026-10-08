House speaker visits NEPA again to back Bresnahan, labels Democrats as 'crazy'

With only four weeks until Election Day, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson swung into Northeast Pennsylvania Tuesday for a third time this year to back U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan’s reelection.

The latest visit further underscored Republicans’ concern about keeping the 8th Congressional District seat out of Democratic hands with Johnson unloading on Democrats.

Shapiro, Garrity spar on elections, data centers and healthcare in Pa. gubernatorial debate

With the Nov. 3 election less than one month away, Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro met Republican challenger Stacy Garrity for an hourlong debate Wednesday night — the only time the candidates are expected to face off in such a forum.

WVIA panel discussion will focus on the human impact of wrongful convictions, exoneration cases

WVIA is partnering with the Pennsylvania Innocence Project and the Myers, Brier & Kelly (MBK) legal firm to educate the public about the innocence movement in Pennsylvania, how wrongful convictions happen and what the community can do to help.

"Conversations for the Common Good: The Pennsylvania Innocence Project," is a television panel discussion that will be recorded before a live audience at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at WVIA Public Media Studios.