In the approaching new order that will fully control state government in Harrisburg in January, one fact stands as irrefutable.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, and Democratic state legislators will try to pass a boatload of measures that House or Senate Republicans or both bottled up for years.

With Democrats officially in control of the governor’s office and both houses of the state General Assembly, they will focus on adopting priorities that Republicans ignored, with raising the minimum wage likely topping the list.

“A $15 (an hour) minimum wage will be a reality in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said in a Nov. 17 post on X (formerly Twitter).

Exactly what measures Democrats propose first, when they will hit the floors of each house for votes and how quickly — or if — they will pass remains to be seen, but they are in the works. Shapiro and Democratic leaders have openly outlined some.

“An agenda of the bills that we want to move in the first week, the first month, the first 100 days, we'll be presenting that publicly very soon,” Shapiro said the day after the election. “I don't think you'll see too many things that will surprise you there.”

For more than 30 years, Republicans controlled at least one house, the governor’s office or all three, enabling them control the flow of legislation or limit or outright block what Democrats hoped to accomplish.

As of Dec. 1, because of the Nov. 3 election, Democrats will have a 26-24 majority in the state Senate (instead of trailing 27-23) and a 114-89 majority in the state House (instead of 103-100).

The U.S. Senate allows filibusters to block legislation from coming up for a vote unless 60 senators agree to end the filibuster.

The Pennsylvania Senate does not.

A simple majority vote on the same bill in both houses and the governor’s signature creates a law.

“Nice not to have to worry about those rules they have there in Washington,” said Sen. Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, poised to become Senate president pro tempore.

House Republican Leader Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, said bipartisan cooperation usually depends on the majority party, a fact Democrats certainly complained about amid Republicans’ 32-year control of the Senate.

Shapiro has frequently boasted about “getting stuff done” by working with Republicans, but never got everything he wanted.

“I have always been willing to be in any room where we can help navigate and move public policy forward on behalf of Pennsylvania,” Topper said. “I will still be willing to do that. The question really is whether there are things that the majority parties want to cooperate on because they do now have a full control in each chamber and the Governor's Mansion.”

Topper said Republicans will continue emphasizing “limited government intervention.”

“That's exactly the opposite of the agenda that they have been pushing,” he said. “But I don't believe that the public wants freedoms taken away. I don't believe that the public wants to see a government that just helps people to survive. I think they want to see a government that encourages thriving and opportunity and the pursuit of the American dream, and that doesn't happen with government intervention. Because a government that is big enough to give you everything is also big enough to take everything away.”

Roger DuPuis / WVIA News The Pennsylvania State Capitol is seen in this file photo.

The Democratic agenda

Based on Shapiro’s and legislative leaders’ public statements, the Democratic agenda will include:

Raising the minimum wage. For more than a decade, Democratic governors — first Tom Wolf, then Shapiro — have proposed raising the minimum wage from the federally mandated $7.25 an hour to at least $15 an hour. Congress has done nothing to raise the $7.25 minimum since it went into effect in 2009 but many states, including all six that border Pennsylvania, raised their minimums. “Minimum wage, number one, I think,” said state Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Lackawanna, the new majority’s caucus administrator. Overall, Republicans will likely oppose an increase — they never proposed one — though state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne, says she could support a increase, depending "what the number is" and other conditions.



Abortion. Shapiro has routinely said he supports the state’s present law on abortion, which mostly bans abortions after about 23 weeks of pregnancy, but he proposes going a step further. In a Nov. 6 post on X (formerly Twitter), Shapiro said he and assembly Democrats will push to amend the state’s constitution “so no one, not even the President, can come for a woman’s right to choose.” In a Nov. 16 X post, he said, “Pennsylvanians made it clear when they elected a Democratic trifecta: they want us to protect reproductive health care and keep abortion safe, legal, and accessible here in our Commonwealth.” Amending the state constitution means putting a question before voters. Before that can happen, the state Senate and House will have to vote next year and in 2028 to put an amendment on the ballot to codify abortion rights. Baker, for one, will balk at an amendment. “I don't see any need to ... enshrine abortion into the state constitution. I think the statute that we have is what I have felt has been in place and appropriate,” Baker said.



Mass transit. Shapiro has promised to “fully fund mass transit.” Past attempts have failed. In 2025, the governor proposed raising the share of the state sales tax dedicated to mass transit from 7.68% to 9.43%, but that effort failed. Shifting more money from the sales tax means less money for other programs, unless a new source of revenue is found. "With a Democratic trifecta, we will FINALLY deliver mass transit funding for the nearly 1 million Pennsylvanians who rely on it every single day,” Shapiro said in a recent X post. Where the money will come from is unclear. Over the years, to raise more money for various needs, Democratic legislators or governors have floated a tax on natural gas extraction to replace the current fee, legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana use and taxing skill games in bars and social clubs to raise money and closing the Delaware tax loophole. Republicans have shown only a willingness to consider a skill games tax. “I think we're going to have a mass transit conversation over the course of this coming month,” Costa said. “What direction we go remains to be seen. But we all have a collective strong interest in getting mass transit a dedicated funding stream. If we're able to do that, we also believe we should be making investments in infrastructure as well, roads and bridge infrastructure.” Topper said mass transit should be a focus, “but it's not just (about) the amount of money they receive.” “It's about the reforms that they're willing to implement to make mass transit sustainable, to make these agencies sustainable,” Topper said. “We have ideas. This is one of those areas where I would hope to see some collaboration.” Baker also called for tying mass transit funding to money for upgrading roads and bridges. “It has to be about transportation infrastructure holistically,” she said. “And looking at all of it, and having accountability with mass transit, not just saying we're going to hand out more money, but how are they being held accountable?”



Building more housing. On Nov. 13 on X, Shapiro called for “safe, stable” homes for everyone. “But right now, there aren’t enough homes and apartments to keep up with demand — and if we don’t start building (and FAST), we’ll be short 450,000 housing units by 2035,” he wrote. “But come January, our Democratic trifecta is ready to get to work.” He has proposed more funding for new and existing housing programs, but details remain unresolved. Republicans want more housing too by relying at least partly on removing regulatory roadblocks.



Sex abuse lawsuit reform. The Wolf administration botched an attempt to allow voters to decide if survivors should have a two-year window to sue for compensation for abuse that happened before statutes of limitations for suing expired. Since then, Democrats have hoped for a redo, but Republicans have demanded Voter ID in exchange. “Survivors of childhood sexual abuse deserve a chance to hold their abuser accountable — and now, we finally have the opportunity to deliver it,” Shapiro said. “Our Democratic legislative majority will finally get this done for them.” Topper said Republicans still think the matter requires a constitutional amendment.



Legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana use. Shapiro has called for this repeatedly. It’s never gone anywhere, mostly because of Senate Republicans, but the state’s financial realities may help force the issue.

The money troubles

In a Nov. 12 report, the state Independent Fiscal Office projected the state will end the fiscal year June 30 with a deficit of $2.35 billion that could rise sharply in future years.

Flynn said closing the deficit tops his list of priorities and pointed to skill games and marijuana taxes and closing the Delaware loophole as possible solutions.

“So, I want to get that (deficit) closed,” he said.

Closing the deficit may also affect spending on the Democratic priorities that cost significant amounts of money.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News A data center is seen under construction in Loudoun County, Virginia.

What about data centers?

One priority issue that Shapiro did not name after the election is data centers, though he has outlined major guidelines. Many state legislators, Republican and Democratic, have proposed legislation offering a variety of restrictions.

“I expect all of those (previously mentioned issues) to be priorities, but no list of urgent imperatives is complete without data center regulation,” state Rep. Kyle Mullins, D-Lackawanna, said.

Mullins represents Lackawanna County’s Midvalley region where developers have proposed dozens of data centers, creating a loud outcry from residents.

“So, we passed 10 or so bills in the last session out of the House in a bipartisan way, only to see them expire without the Senate Republicans taking action,” Mullins said. “With the new majority in charge of the calendar in the Senate, I'm very optimistic about much needed data center safeguards being passed into law.”

He said that should mean transparency in identifying developers and intentions, eliminating non-disclosure agreements, a moratorium on construction to allow communities time to update zoning requirements, requiring community benefits agreements and repealing the data center tax break.

“This industry is clearly no longer a small startup or in its infancy,” he said. “They certainly no longer need a tax break.”

Topper and Costa agreed the General Assembly should be able to find common ground on data center regulations.

“I think that there could be common ground on some of the data center guardrails,” Costa said.

Sydney Allabaugh | WVIA Radio Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Scranton in September to highlight investments in public education.

Funding public schools

The state also still hasn’t met the state appeals court-imposed requirement of fully funding underfunded public schools, though recent budgets have improved the situation.

Proper state funding of public schools will reduce the pressure on school districts to raise property taxes, said state Rep. Tarah Probst, D-Monroe, a House Education Committee member.

“We have to fund our schools. We have really not funded them properly in nearly 30 years,” Probst said. “It shouldn't be based on your zip code, the education that you get.”

She raised the possibility of imposing a natural gas extraction tax, something less often heard in Harrisburg lately. Most gas-producing states impose an extraction tax, she said.

“It's been discussed in the (House) Democratic Caucus, and many of us want this to happen because we don't have a spending problem; we have a revenue problem ... because we don't do what other states do.”

Other priorities

Legislators also have many priorities that get less attention.

Baker, the Senate Judiciary Committee chair, said legislators must tackle the issue of sentencing people convicted of second-degree murder. In March, the state Supreme Court ruled mandatory life sentences without parole for second-degree murder violate the state constitution’s ban on cruel punishment.

State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna, said she’s sponsored bills that haven’t gotten Senate Republicans’ attention. They include requiring higher nurse-to-patient staffing ratios; health insurance to cover more preventative healthcare, freezing the eggs of a woman diagnosed with cancer and wider coverage of prosthetic limbs; and restricting private equity’s role in healthcare.

Probst wants tighter controls on government’s ability to use eminent domain to gain control over land.

Topper wants an emphasis on getting natural gas out of the ground and to markets more quickly to drive down costs.

Mullins favors creating Keystone Saves, a voluntary pension contribution plan that the state treasurer would oversee. Residents could ask employers to send part of their pay to the state account.

“This would not require the employer to contribute,” he said. “This is simply a payroll deduction. That is all that is required of the employer.”