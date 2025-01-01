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AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange

Societal Contributors to Black Infertility

Season 18 Episode 1 | 1m 29s

Few clinicians understand the toll living in a predominantly White society plays on Black fertility. In this clip, a woman struggling with infertility highlights the “emotional labor” required of her to navigate the constant stress she endures.

Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.
Extras
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Listen To Me Preview
The road to motherhood takes 3 Black women on a journey from heartbreak to resistance and healing.
Preview: S18 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:32
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
The Joy of Birth Work
A clinician describes the gratification she experiences from working in the birthing profession.
Clip: S18 E1 | 0:32
Watch 1:21
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Invisible Man: A Dad’s Perspective
A dad shares his experience of feeling invisible as he supports his pregnant wife and unborn child.
Clip: S18 E1 | 1:21
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Neptune Frost and Tsutsue | Trailer
A double presentation of Neptune Frost and Tsutsue.
Preview: S17 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Mother Suriname and The Changing Same | Trailer
A double presentation of Mother Suriname and The Changing Same.
Preview: S17 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Tongo Saa | Trailer
Residents of Kinshasa navigate life after dark, challenged by uneven electricity and violence.
Preview: S17 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
AfroPoP | Season 17 | Preview
Reflecting the spirit, ingenuity and resilience found among people of the African diaspora.
Preview: 1:24
Watch 1:43:33
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Hargrove
Filmed in jazz clubs, HARGROVE shines a spotlight on Roy Hargrove's genius and contribution to jazz.
Episode: S16 E5 | 1:43:33
Watch 0:53
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Freedom Hill | Environmental Racism
In America, marginalized communities are the target of harmful environmental decisions.
Clip: S16 E4 | 0:53
Watch 1:02
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Freedom Hill | Race and Land, Underprivileged vs. Prosperous
What's the difference between high and low grounds in the South? Race, wealth and floods.
Clip: S16 E4 | 1:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 18
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 17
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 16
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 15
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 14
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 13
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 12
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 11
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 8
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 5
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Listen To Me
The road to motherhood takes 3 Black women on a journey from heartbreak to resistance and healing.
Episode: S18 E1
Watch 1:55:34
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Neptune Frost and Tsutsue
A double presentation of Neptune Frost and Tsutsue.
Episode: S17 E3 | 1:55:34
Watch 1:25:52
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Tongo Saa
Residents of Kinshasa navigate life after dark, challenged by uneven electricity and violence.
Episode: S17 E2 | 1:25:52
Watch 1:25:32
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Mother Suriname and The Changing Same
A double presentation of Mother Suriname and The Changing Same.
Episode: S17 E1 | 1:25:32
Watch 1:43:33
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Hargrove
Filmed in jazz clubs, HARGROVE shines a spotlight on Roy Hargrove's genius and contribution to jazz.
Episode: S16 E5 | 1:43:33
Watch 47:23
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Freedom Hill
Princeville, NC, once the all Black town of ‘Freedom Hill,’ faces flooding and erosion.
Episode: S16 E4 | 47:23
Watch 1:25:32
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Commuted
After Danielle Metz’s commutation, she gets a rare chance to regain her life and family.
Episode: S16 E1 | 1:25:32
Watch 1:18:06
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Kati Kati
A woman discovers a place inhabited by the souls of dead people waiting for redemption.
Episode: S16 E3 | 1:18:06
Watch 1:17:03
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Supa Modo
Jo, a witty 9-year-old terminally ill girl, dreams of being a superhero in her village.
Episode: S16 E2 | 1:17:03
Watch 56:46
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts
Bill Traylor was an American artist with a remarkable and unlikely biography.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 56:46