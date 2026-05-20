Listen To Me

Extras
The road to motherhood takes 3 Black women on a journey from heartbreak to resistance and healing.
A double presentation of Neptune Frost and Tsutsue.
A double presentation of Mother Suriname and The Changing Same.
Residents of Kinshasa navigate life after dark, challenged by uneven electricity and violence.
Reflecting the spirit, ingenuity and resilience found among people of the African diaspora.
Filmed in jazz clubs, HARGROVE shines a spotlight on Roy Hargrove's genius and contribution to jazz.
In America, marginalized communities are the target of harmful environmental decisions.
What's the difference between high and low grounds in the South? Race, wealth and floods.
A conversation with FREEDOM HILL's Resita Cox.
A young woman makes plans to give her sister, who is dying, the best days of her life.
Latest Episodes
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All
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AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 17
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AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 16
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AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 15
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AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 14
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AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 13
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AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 12
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AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 11
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AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 8
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AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 5
A double presentation of Neptune Frost and Tsutsue.
Residents of Kinshasa navigate life after dark, challenged by uneven electricity and violence.
A double presentation of Mother Suriname and The Changing Same.
Filmed in jazz clubs, HARGROVE shines a spotlight on Roy Hargrove's genius and contribution to jazz.
Princeville, NC, once the all Black town of ‘Freedom Hill,’ faces flooding and erosion.
After Danielle Metz’s commutation, she gets a rare chance to regain her life and family.
A woman discovers a place inhabited by the souls of dead people waiting for redemption.
Jo, a witty 9-year-old terminally ill girl, dreams of being a superhero in her village.
Bill Traylor was an American artist with a remarkable and unlikely biography.
This film features a Mozambican man’s commitment to preserving the art of Mapiko dancing.