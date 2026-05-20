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AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange

Listen To Me

Season 18 Episode 1

Listen to Me is the story of three Black women navigating pregnancy within a system not built to protect them. The film challenges us to shift the narrative from crisis response to reimagine maternal health as a continuum of care, justice, healing and radical listening.

Aired: 06/14/26
Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.
Extras
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Listen To Me Preview
The road to motherhood takes 3 Black women on a journey from heartbreak to resistance and healing.
Preview: S18 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Neptune Frost and Tsutsue | Trailer
A double presentation of Neptune Frost and Tsutsue.
Preview: S17 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Mother Suriname and The Changing Same | Trailer
A double presentation of Mother Suriname and The Changing Same.
Preview: S17 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Tongo Saa | Trailer
Residents of Kinshasa navigate life after dark, challenged by uneven electricity and violence.
Preview: S17 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
AfroPoP | Season 17 | Preview
Reflecting the spirit, ingenuity and resilience found among people of the African diaspora.
Preview: 1:24
Watch 1:43:33
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Hargrove
Filmed in jazz clubs, HARGROVE shines a spotlight on Roy Hargrove's genius and contribution to jazz.
Episode: S16 E5 | 1:43:33
Watch 0:53
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Freedom Hill | Environmental Racism
In America, marginalized communities are the target of harmful environmental decisions.
Clip: S16 E4 | 0:53
Watch 1:02
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Freedom Hill | Race and Land, Underprivileged vs. Prosperous
What's the difference between high and low grounds in the South? Race, wealth and floods.
Clip: S16 E4 | 1:02
Watch 17:23
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Beyond the Lens: Freedom Hill | Resita Cox
A conversation with FREEDOM HILL's Resita Cox.
Clip: S16 E4 | 17:23
Watch 0:59
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Supa Modo | Sisters
A young woman makes plans to give her sister, who is dying, the best days of her life.
Clip: S16 E2 | 0:59
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 17
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 16
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 15
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 14
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 13
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 12
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 11
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 8
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 5
Watch 1:55:34
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Neptune Frost and Tsutsue
A double presentation of Neptune Frost and Tsutsue.
Episode: S17 E3 | 1:55:34
Watch 1:25:52
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Tongo Saa
Residents of Kinshasa navigate life after dark, challenged by uneven electricity and violence.
Episode: S17 E2 | 1:25:52
Watch 1:25:32
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Mother Suriname and The Changing Same
A double presentation of Mother Suriname and The Changing Same.
Episode: S17 E1 | 1:25:32
Watch 1:43:33
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Hargrove
Filmed in jazz clubs, HARGROVE shines a spotlight on Roy Hargrove's genius and contribution to jazz.
Episode: S16 E5 | 1:43:33
Watch 47:23
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Freedom Hill
Princeville, NC, once the all Black town of ‘Freedom Hill,’ faces flooding and erosion.
Episode: S16 E4 | 47:23
Watch 1:25:32
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Commuted
After Danielle Metz’s commutation, she gets a rare chance to regain her life and family.
Episode: S16 E1 | 1:25:32
Watch 1:18:06
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Kati Kati
A woman discovers a place inhabited by the souls of dead people waiting for redemption.
Episode: S16 E3 | 1:18:06
Watch 1:17:03
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Supa Modo
Jo, a witty 9-year-old terminally ill girl, dreams of being a superhero in her village.
Episode: S16 E2 | 1:17:03
Watch 56:46
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts
Bill Traylor was an American artist with a remarkable and unlikely biography.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
The Sound of Masks
This film features a Mozambican man’s commitment to preserving the art of Mapiko dancing.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 56:46