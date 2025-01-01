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Aging Together in Pennsylvania

Justice for All - Preview

Season 1 Episode 21 | 30s

Watch Monday, June 15th at 7pm on WVIA TV

Extras
Watch 5:52
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Bridging Generations in the Workforce
Six generations thrive through communication, curiosity, and collaboration
Episode: S1 E19 | 5:52
Watch 4:21
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Elder Justice: Protecting Seniors with Vigilance and Care
Protecting older adults from scams, neglect, and exploitation.
Episode: S1 E20 | 4:21
Watch 56:59
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging Together in PA Town Hall: Building the Future
Leaders, experts & partners share how they work to build a future where we can thrive as we age.
Special: 56:59
Watch 3:51
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Urban Transit Access for Pennsylvania Seniors
Urban seniors face transit barriers—programs help them stay mobile & independent.
Episode: S1 E18 | 3:51
Watch 5:50
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
The PA Care Kit: Essential Support for Caregivers in Pennsylvania
PA Care Kit: Support & tools for caregivers across Pennsylvania
Episode: S1 E16 | 5:50
Watch 4:25
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Transportation Barriers for Rural Seniors in Pennsylvania
Rural seniors face big challenges in getting reliable transportation.
Episode: S1 E17 | 4:25
Watch 4:27
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Affordable Housing Options for Seniors in Pennsylvania
Affordable housing helps seniors stay safe, connected, and independent.
Episode: S1 E15 | 4:27
Watch 5:12
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging in Place with Adaptive Technology
Adaptive tech helps seniors stay independent at home.
Episode: S1 E12 | 5:12
Watch 4:33
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging in Community - Combating Isolation & Supporting Seniors in PA
Keeping PA seniors connected, healthy, and thriving in their communities.
Episode: S1 E13 | 4:33
Watch 4:21
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Elder Justice: Protecting Seniors with Vigilance and Care
Protecting older adults from scams, neglect, and exploitation
Episode: S1 E14 | 4:21
Latest Episodes
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging Together - Justice for All
Find out what is being done to protect older adults from financial exploitation.
Episode: S1 E21
Watch 5:52
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Bridging Generations in the Workforce
Six generations thrive through communication, curiosity, and collaboration
Episode: S1 E19 | 5:52
Watch 4:21
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Elder Justice: Protecting Seniors with Vigilance and Care
Protecting older adults from scams, neglect, and exploitation.
Episode: S1 E20 | 4:21
Watch 5:12
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging in Place with Adaptive Technology
Adaptive tech helps seniors stay independent at home.
Episode: S1 E12 | 5:12
Watch 4:21
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Elder Justice: Protecting Seniors with Vigilance and Care
Protecting older adults from scams, neglect, and exploitation
Episode: S1 E14 | 4:21
Watch 4:33
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging in Community - Combating Isolation & Supporting Seniors in PA
Keeping PA seniors connected, healthy, and thriving in their communities.
Episode: S1 E13 | 4:33
Watch 5:50
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
The PA Care Kit: Essential Support for Caregivers in Pennsylvania
PA Care Kit: Support & tools for caregivers across Pennsylvania
Episode: S1 E16 | 5:50
Watch 4:27
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Affordable Housing Options for Seniors in Pennsylvania
Affordable housing helps seniors stay safe, connected, and independent.
Episode: S1 E15 | 4:27
Watch 3:51
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Urban Transit Access for Pennsylvania Seniors
Urban seniors face transit barriers—programs help them stay mobile & independent.
Episode: S1 E18 | 3:51
Watch 4:25
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Transportation Barriers for Rural Seniors in Pennsylvania
Rural seniors face big challenges in getting reliable transportation.
Episode: S1 E17 | 4:25