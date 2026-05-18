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Aging Together in Pennsylvania

Aging Together - Justice for All

Season 1 Episode 21

This special community broadcast event features panel discussions with Pennsylvania policymakers, advocates, and older adults to discuss how the Commonwealth and communities are coming together to protect older adults from financial exploitation and other forms of elder abuse. The event also features remarks from Pennsylvania leaders and community audience participation.

Aired: 05/17/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Justice for All - Preview
Watch Monday, June 15th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S1 E21 | 0:30
Watch 4:21
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Elder Justice: Protecting Seniors with Vigilance and Care
Protecting older adults from scams, neglect, and exploitation.
Episode: S1 E20 | 4:21
Watch 5:52
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Bridging Generations in the Workforce
Six generations thrive through communication, curiosity, and collaboration
Episode: S1 E19 | 5:52
Watch 56:59
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging Together in PA Town Hall: Building the Future
Leaders, experts & partners share how they work to build a future where we can thrive as we age.
Special: 56:59
Watch 3:51
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Urban Transit Access for Pennsylvania Seniors
Urban seniors face transit barriers—programs help them stay mobile & independent.
Episode: S1 E18 | 3:51
Watch 4:25
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Transportation Barriers for Rural Seniors in Pennsylvania
Rural seniors face big challenges in getting reliable transportation.
Episode: S1 E17 | 4:25
Watch 5:50
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
The PA Care Kit: Essential Support for Caregivers in Pennsylvania
PA Care Kit: Support & tools for caregivers across Pennsylvania
Episode: S1 E16 | 5:50
Watch 4:27
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Affordable Housing Options for Seniors in Pennsylvania
Affordable housing helps seniors stay safe, connected, and independent.
Episode: S1 E15 | 4:27
Watch 4:21
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Elder Justice: Protecting Seniors with Vigilance and Care
Protecting older adults from scams, neglect, and exploitation
Episode: S1 E14 | 4:21
Watch 4:33
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging in Community - Combating Isolation & Supporting Seniors in PA
Keeping PA seniors connected, healthy, and thriving in their communities.
Episode: S1 E13 | 4:33
Latest Episodes
Watch 5:52
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Bridging Generations in the Workforce
Six generations thrive through communication, curiosity, and collaboration
Episode: S1 E19 | 5:52
Watch 4:21
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Elder Justice: Protecting Seniors with Vigilance and Care
Protecting older adults from scams, neglect, and exploitation.
Episode: S1 E20 | 4:21
Watch 3:51
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Urban Transit Access for Pennsylvania Seniors
Urban seniors face transit barriers—programs help them stay mobile & independent.
Episode: S1 E18 | 3:51
Watch 5:50
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
The PA Care Kit: Essential Support for Caregivers in Pennsylvania
PA Care Kit: Support & tools for caregivers across Pennsylvania
Episode: S1 E16 | 5:50
Watch 4:25
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Transportation Barriers for Rural Seniors in Pennsylvania
Rural seniors face big challenges in getting reliable transportation.
Episode: S1 E17 | 4:25
Watch 4:27
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Affordable Housing Options for Seniors in Pennsylvania
Affordable housing helps seniors stay safe, connected, and independent.
Episode: S1 E15 | 4:27
Watch 5:12
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging in Place with Adaptive Technology
Adaptive tech helps seniors stay independent at home.
Episode: S1 E12 | 5:12
Watch 4:33
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging in Community - Combating Isolation & Supporting Seniors in PA
Keeping PA seniors connected, healthy, and thriving in their communities.
Episode: S1 E13 | 4:33
Watch 4:21
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Elder Justice: Protecting Seniors with Vigilance and Care
Protecting older adults from scams, neglect, and exploitation
Episode: S1 E14 | 4:21
Watch 5:57
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Finding Recovery: Aging, Addiction, and Hope
From addiction to recovery, one woman’s story of hope and healing.
Episode: S1 E11 | 5:57