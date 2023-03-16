100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
All Heart

Betrayals

Season 1 Episode 5 | 48m 42s

A patient’s crazed boyfriend shoots another patient, and Mosca and Alberto try everything to stop the bleeding as the boy’s life hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, Alberto comes face to face with Ilaria, the woman with whom he betrayed Delia.

Aired: 03/23/23
Funding for All Heart is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 57:13
All Heart
Mosca's Choice
Delia improvises a technique she saw in Houston, taking responsibility if things go wrong.
Episode: S2 E4 | 57:13
Watch 50:14
All Heart
Till the Last Breath
Bernard’s transplant failed after all. Will Cesare go ahead with it despite the risks?
Episode: S2 E8 | 50:14
Watch 54:00
All Heart
Patient Zero
A medical breakthrough in South Africa is a blow to Cesare and Le Molinette.
Episode: S2 E6 | 54:00
Watch 54:12
All Heart
Divided Hearts
Cesare’s needs a new heart. Can Alberto remain focused enough to do the transplant?
Episode: S2 E7 | 54:12
Watch 55:27
All Heart
The Defeat
As the death of a patient weighs heavily on Delia, Mosca is secretly tormented with guilt.
Episode: S2 E5 | 55:27
Watch 50:33
All Heart
Miracles
Cesare’s unexpected return from America complicates things for Delia and Alberto.
Episode: S2 E3 | 50:33
Watch 50:11
All Heart
Short Circuit
Rosa tries to convince the doctors to let her go to watch a famous dancer perform.
Episode: S2 E2 | 50:11
Watch 55:25
All Heart
Suzanne
A new patient at the hospital quickly senses the tension between Delia and Alberto.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:25
Watch 55:13
All Heart
Fathers and Sons
When the bishop visits the hospital, everyone is on their best behavior.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:13
Watch 47:50
All Heart
Useless Lies
Delia tries to save Rosa, but her methods aren’t taken seriously by the other doctors.
Episode: S1 E4 | 47:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 50:14
All Heart
Till the Last Breath
Bernard’s transplant failed after all. Will Cesare go ahead with it despite the risks?
Episode: S2 E8 | 50:14
Watch 54:00
All Heart
Patient Zero
A medical breakthrough in South Africa is a blow to Cesare and Le Molinette.
Episode: S2 E6 | 54:00
Watch 54:12
All Heart
Divided Hearts
Cesare’s needs a new heart. Can Alberto remain focused enough to do the transplant?
Episode: S2 E7 | 54:12
Watch 55:27
All Heart
The Defeat
As the death of a patient weighs heavily on Delia, Mosca is secretly tormented with guilt.
Episode: S2 E5 | 55:27
Watch 55:25
All Heart
Suzanne
A new patient at the hospital quickly senses the tension between Delia and Alberto.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:25
Watch 50:11
All Heart
Short Circuit
Rosa tries to convince the doctors to let her go to watch a famous dancer perform.
Episode: S2 E2 | 50:11
Watch 57:13
All Heart
Mosca's Choice
Delia improvises a technique she saw in Houston, taking responsibility if things go wrong.
Episode: S2 E4 | 57:13
Watch 50:33
All Heart
Miracles
Cesare’s unexpected return from America complicates things for Delia and Alberto.
Episode: S2 E3 | 50:33
Watch 52:58
All Heart
The Truth
Delia finally gets the truth, six years later. Is it too late for her and Alberto?
Episode: S1 E7 | 52:58
Watch 52:34
All Heart
God Doesn't Play Dice
Mosca gets an opportunity to retaliate against Cesare and takes it.
Episode: S1 E8 | 52:34