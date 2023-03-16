Until Love Do Us Part

Extras
Bernard’s transplant failed after all. Will Cesare go ahead with it despite the risks?
A medical breakthrough in South Africa is a blow to Cesare and Le Molinette.
Cesare’s needs a new heart. Can Alberto remain focused enough to do the transplant?
As the death of a patient weighs heavily on Delia, Mosca is secretly tormented with guilt.
Rosa tries to convince the doctors to let her go to watch a famous dancer perform.
Delia improvises a technique she saw in Houston, taking responsibility if things go wrong.
When the bishop visits the hospital, everyone is on their best behavior.
Mosca gets an opportunity to retaliate against Cesare and takes it.
