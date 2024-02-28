Chacho Gets a Bath/Frankie's Four Feet

Extras
Alma and her family visit Puerto Rico.
Alma distracts Junior from learning a dance./Alma wants to celebrate Chacho’s birthday.
Alma tells everyone Howard is moving./Alma tries to make art from recycled materials.
Alma and her friends must vote. / Alma’s lemonade stand serves too many drinks.
Howard looks for a drum for the drum circle./Alma and Junior try to earn toy tickets.
Emi won’t stop acting like Alma. / Alma tries to run the world’s longest race.
Sonia Manzano discusses food and Puerto Rican culture, and a family makes mofongo.
Eva Nicole shows us how to dance Bomba her way!
Alma and Eddie open a mofongo food truck./ Alma tries to scoot faster than André.
Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
Alma's Way | My Way!
Alma's Way Season 2
Alma's Way Season 1
A dirty Chacho runs away. / Alma learns about Frankie’s old sneakers.
Alma has to choose a best friend. / Alma helps Junior find a lost toy.
Alma lands a starring role in a musical. / Alma and Harper have a playdate.
Alma and André help Junior write a story. / Alma and Eddie surprise Nestor and Gloria.
Alma helps Howard with his fear of pigeons. / Alma has dinner with André and his dad.
Alma and Uncle Nestor get lost on the subway. / Alma meets her new neighbors.
Rafia and Alma have trouble ice skating. / Alma helps Junior find his missing tooth.
Alma tries to help Mami fix the mofongo. / Alma takes her sports rivalry with Eddie too fa
Alma speaks up for her design vision./Alma chooses between a baseball game and Bomba show.