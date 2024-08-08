August 7, 2024

Extras
Raj Chetty discusses the results of a new study from Opportunity Insights.
Rose Gottemoeller; Emily Glazer; Nicholas Thompson; Raj Chetty; Christine Brennan
Jake Sullivan joins the show.
Geoff Duncan; Nish Kumar; Coco Khan; Betsey Stevenson; Edward Wong
Edward Wong discusses his book "At The Edge of Empire."
Anne Applebaum joins the show.
Mujib Mashal; Muhammad Yunus; Ehud Barak; Anne Applebaum
Bakari Sellers; Elaina Plott Calabro; Evan Williams; Tracie Keesee
Tracie Keesee discusses the Sonya Massey police shooting.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Rose Gottemoeller; Emily Glazer; Nicholas Thompson; Raj Chetty; Christine Brennan
Geoff Duncan; Nish Kumar; Coco Khan; Betsey Stevenson; Edward Wong
Mujib Mashal; Muhammad Yunus; Ehud Barak; Anne Applebaum
Bakari Sellers; Elaina Plott Calabro; Evan Williams; Tracie Keesee
Nick Walsh and Ivan Watson; Ronen Bergman; Colin Clarke; Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Tamir Hayman
Dr. Mark Perlmutter and Dr. Feroze Sidhwa; Ben Wedeman; Kim Ghattas; Nina Jankowicz
Ben Wedeman; Naftali Bennett; Alexandra Winkler; Mary Ziegler; Cassie Chambers Armstrong
Richard Haass; Ross Kauffman and Ashlee Vance; Evan Osnos
Andy Murray; Amélie Oudéa-Castéra; Michael Waters