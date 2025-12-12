100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

December 11, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8052 | 55m 50s

Stefano Pozzebon provides the latest on U.S. power on Venezuela. Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López discusses Maria Corina Machado's acceptance of the Nobel Peace Prize. Shannon Heffernan and Julieta Martinelli discuss the "El Refugio" project to support those whose loved ones have been detained by ICE. Susan Glasser wraps up the defining themes in U.S. politics of 2025.

Aired: 12/10/25
Watch 18:02
Amanpour and Company
Are We in a Constitutional Crisis? The Supreme Court Year in Review
Law professor Kate Shaw looks at some of the year's most significant SCOTUS cases.
Clip: S2025 E8053 | 18:02
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
December 12, 2025
Ruti Teitel; Aria Florant; Jonathan Freedland; Kate Shaw
Episode: S2025 E8053 | 55:40
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
Trump 2.0: A “Hostile Takeover of Washington”
The New Yorker's Susan Glasser reflects on the themes defining U.S. politics in 2025.
Clip: S2025 E8052 | 17:38
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 10, 2025
David Dimbleby; Kiran Desai; Zaynab Mohamed
Episode: S2025 E8051 | 55:50
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
MN State Senator Reacts to Trump Calling Somali Immigrants “Garbage”
Minnesota State Senator Zaynab Mohamed discusses ICE raids and anti-Somali hate.
Clip: S2025 E8051 | 18:11
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 9, 2025
Celeste Wallander; Peter Frankopan; Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani; Kaja Kallas; David Remnick
Episode: S2025 E8050 | 55:43
Watch 18:24
Amanpour and Company
David Remnick on 100 Years of The New Yorker
Editor of The New Yorker David Remnick reflects on the magazine's 100th birthday.
Clip: S2025 E8050 | 18:24
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 8, 2025
Ahmed Al-Sharaa; Clare Sebastian; Demetre Daskalakis
Episode: S2025 E8049 | 55:50
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
“People Will Die:” Fmr. CDC Official Warns Against HIV/AIDS Cuts
Dr. Demetre Daskalakis discusses America's health agencies.
Clip: S2025 E8049 | 17:45
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
From Marjorie Taylor Greene to Epstein: The Fracturing of the MAGA Movement
Reporter Will Sommer unpacks rifts in the MAGA movement over the Epstein files.
Clip: S2025 E8048 | 17:51
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2025
Ivan Duque; Farnaz Fassihi; Joshua Yaffa
Episode: S2025 E8047 | 55:48
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
December 3, 2025
Julianne Smith; Ehud Olmert; Sen. Bill Cassidy
Episode: S2025 E8046 | 55:45
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 2, 2025
Yaroslav Trofimov; Andrey Kurkov; Steve Hartman; Bryan Muehlberger, Mahnaz Afkhami
Episode: S2025 E8045 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Episode: S2025 E8044 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8042 | 55:43