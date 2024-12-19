December 20, 2024

Extras
Charlie Warzel joins the show.
Errol Morris; Jacob Soboroff; Omer Bartov; Paul Krugman
Paul Krugman reflects on his career with the New York Times.
Jia Tolentino joins the show.
Kris Brown discusses gun violence in the U.S. and the rise of "ghost guns."
Dmytro Kuleba; Mediha Ibrahim Alhamad and Hasan Oswald; Jennifer Granholm
Jennifer Granholm joins the show.
Stephen Rapp; Angela Patton; Natalie Rae; Eric Schmidt
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
John Legend, Jodie Foster & Kali Reis, Terence Blanchard
Tom Hanks, Andy Murray, Jonathan Glazer
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Errol Morris; Jacob Soboroff; Omer Bartov; Paul Krugman
Dmytro Kuleba; Mediha Ibrahim Alhamad and Hasan Oswald; Jennifer Granholm
Stephen Rapp; Angela Patton; Natalie Rae; Eric Schmidt