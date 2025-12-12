December 23, 2025

Extras
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Ruti Teitel; Aria Florant; Jonathan Freedland; Kate Shaw
Law professor Kate Shaw looks at some of the year's most significant SCOTUS cases.
Stefano Pozzebon; Leopoldo López; Shannon Heffernan; Julieta Martinelli; Susan Glasser
The New Yorker's Susan Glasser reflects on the themes defining U.S. politics in 2025.
Minnesota State Senator Zaynab Mohamed discusses ICE raids and anti-Somali hate.
Celeste Wallander; Peter Frankopan; Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani; Kaja Kallas; David Remnick
Editor of The New Yorker David Remnick reflects on the magazine's 100th birthday.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly York
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Ruti Teitel; Aria Florant; Jonathan Freedland; Kate Shaw
Stefano Pozzebon; Leopoldo López; Shannon Heffernan; Julieta Martinelli; Susan Glasser
Celeste Wallander; Peter Frankopan; Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani; Kaja Kallas; David Remnick
Ahmed Al-Sharaa; Clare Sebastian; Demetre Daskalakis
Rupert Smith; Annie Lebovitz; Will Sommer
Ivan Duque; Farnaz Fassihi; Joshua Yaffa