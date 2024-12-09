100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

December 4, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7113 | 55m 47s

Former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea on the aftermath of Pres. Yoon's now reversed declaration of martial law. Colin Clarke, Director of Research for The Soufan Group, on the latest in Syria. Investor and analyst Steven Rattner on the implications of Trump's tariff-heavy agenda. In his latest piece, “America's Lonely Future," David Frum warns that the U.S. could become a global bully.

Aired: 12/03/24
Amanpour and Company
December 9, 2024
Rami Jarrah; Geir Pedersen; Jon Finer; Abby Edaburn; Jacob Tice
Episode: S2024 E7116 | 55:45
Amanpour and Company
Syrian Journalist Discusses What Led to the Rebel Takeover in Syria
Syrian Journalist discusses what led to the rebel takeover in Syria.
Clip: S2024 E7116 | 5:23
Amanpour and Company
20 Years Later, New Documentary Looks at Deadliest Tsunami in History
Daniel Bogado and Barry Hirshorn
Clip: S2024 E7115 | 15:30
Amanpour and Company
December 6, 2024
Gabrielius Landsbergis; Thierry Arnaud; Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham; Daniel Bogado and Barry Hirshorn
Episode: S2024 E7115 | 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2024
Mosab Abu Toha; Demi Moore; Ronan Farrow
Episode: S2024 E7114 | 55:46
Amanpour and Company
Is Your Phone Spying on You? Ronan Farrow on His New Doc “Surveilled”
Ronan Farrow discusses his new documentary “Surveilled.”
Clip: S2024 E7114 | 18:22
Amanpour and Company
America’s Lonely Future: David Frum on Trump’s “Predatory” Foreign Policy
David Frum joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7113 | 17:36
Amanpour and Company
December 3, 2024
Kenneth Choi; Angela Merkel; Kyung-wah Kang
Episode: S2024 E7112 | 55:27
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. South Korean FM on Pres. Yoon's Now Reversed Declaration of Martial Law
Former FM of South Korea Kyung-wha Kang discusses the President's declaration of Martial Law.
Clip: S2024 E7112 | 5:57
Amanpour and Company
December 2, 2024
Rahm Emanuel; William Cohen; Kenny Leon, Jim Parsons and Katie Holmes
Episode: S2024 E7111 | 55:27
