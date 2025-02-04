January 23, 2025

Extras
Amos Harel; Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim; RaMell Ross; Karoun Demirjian
Karoun Demirjian joins the show.
Mustafa Barghouti; Prince Turki Al Faisal; Daniel Levy; Heather Shaner
Defense attorney Heather Shaner explains what she learned representing Jan 6 rioters.
Peter Beinart discusses his new book "Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza."
John Baird; Adam Boehler; Tom Malinowski; Peter Beinart
Norman Eisen and Kim Lane Scheppele; Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui; Chris Hayes
Chris Hayes joins the show.
Fmr. NSA official Anne Neuberger discusses the global AI race.
Miles O'Brien; Gina McCarthy; Jessica Hecht; Bill Irwin; Anne Neuberger
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Amos Harel; Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim; RaMell Ross; Karoun Demirjian
Mustafa Barghouti; Prince Turki Al Faisal; Daniel Levy; Heather Shaner
John Baird; Adam Boehler; Tom Malinowski; Peter Beinart
Norman Eisen and Kim Lane Scheppele; Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui; Chris Hayes
Miles O'Brien; Gina McCarthy; Jessica Hecht; Bill Irwin; Anne Neuberger
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Oliver McTernan; Chris Whipple
Benji Backer; Lisa Friedman; Nabih Bulos; Gabor Maté
Zvi Solow; Selma van de Perre; Elie Wiesel; Zahra Joya; Jonathan Blitzer
Josh Paul; Mike Leigh; Marianne Jean-Baptiste; Rebecca Winthrop; Jenny Anderson
John Sawers; Bianna Golodryga; Husam Zomlot; Paul Rosenzweig