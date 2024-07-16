100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

July 17, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7013 | 55m 46s

Atlantic writer David Frum discusses Donald Trump's conduct, both before and after the attempt on his life. UN Climate Chief Simon Stiell on the devastating effects of climate change that are playing out globally. Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) explains why he is now backing former Pres. Trump. Pres. LBJ's daughter, Luci Baines Johnson discusses the parallels between her father's presidency and today.

Aired: 07/16/24
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
Gov. Sununu: Only “Liberal Elite” See Jan. 6 as a “Disqualifier” for Trump
Gov. Chris Sununu discusses his support for former President Trump.
Clip: S2024 E7013 | 18:25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Kurt Volker; Robert Putnam; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E7012 | 55:47
Watch 17:10
Amanpour and Company
RNC in the Wake of Trump Assassination Attempt: What Happens Next?
Astead Herndon joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7012 | 17:10
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Frank Lavin; Neal Katyal; Cynthia Miller-Idriss; Halla Tomasdottir
Episode: S2024 E7011 | 55:48
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
Charlie Sykes: GOP “Absolutely Confident” That They Will Win in 2024
Charlie Sykes joins the show
Clip: S2024 E7010 | 18:14
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 12, 2024
Paul Begala; Andrey Kozlov; Charlie Sykes
Episode: S2024 E7010 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 11, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Kristen Soltis Anderson
Episode: S2024 E7009 | 55:49
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
GOP Pollster: VP Harris Is the Strongest Democratic Candidate
Kristen Soltis Anderson joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7009 | 17:39
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 10, 2024
Annalena Baerbock; Ibrahim Moussawi; Sacha Nauta
Episode: S2024 E7008 | 55:49
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
After Overturning Roe v. Wade, Will IVF Be America’s Next Culture War?
Sacha Nauta joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7008 | 17:58
