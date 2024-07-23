100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

July 24, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7018 | 55m 49s

How will the election unfold, and what primary challenges await next President of the United States? Leon Panetta and Susan Glasser join the show. Correspondent Stefano Pozzebon and Venezuelan opposition politician David Smolansky on the Venezuelan elections. Tim Alberta on how the Trump campaign is shifting its approach to confront a new Democratic nominee.

Aired: 07/23/24
Watch 18:07
Amanpour and Company
Biden Out, Harris In: “This Is Exactly What the Trump Team Feared”
Tim Alberta joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7018 | 18:07
