Amanpour and Company

March 10, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7181 | 55m 47s

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander on what this week's meetings could mean for the war in Ukraine. Rim Turkmani, director of the LSE Syrian Conflict Research Program, on what's happening on the ground in Syria. Sexual abuse and harrassment lawyer Ann Olivarius breaks down the implications of Andrew Tate's return to the U.S. LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman on his new book "Superagency."

Aired: 03/09/25
Extras
Watch 17:40
Amanpour and Company
Reid Hoffman on What Could Possibly Go Right With Our AI Future
Reid Hoffman joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7181 | 17:40
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
“Travel Is a Political Act:” Rick Steves on the “Hippie Trail”
Rick Steves discusses his new book "On the Hippie Trail."
Clip: S2025 E7180 | 18:09
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2025
David Pressman; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Rick Steves
Episode: S2025 E7180 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2025
Mélanie Joly; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; May Pundak and Rula Hardal; Frank Sesno
Episode: S2025 E7179 | 55:47
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Trump and the Press: Frank Sesno on the State of Journalism
Frank Sesno joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7179 | 17:54
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2025
Rep. Seth Moulton; Marty Baron; Elaine Weiss
Episode: S2025 E7178 | 55:45
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
How Underground Schools Across the South Built the Civil Rights Movement
Elaine Weiss discusses her new book "Spell Freedom."
Clip: S2025 E7178 | 18:18
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2025
Alexander Vindman; Dr. Mary T. Bassett; Marc Short; Gracelin Baskaran
Episode: S2025 E7177 | 55:33
Watch 17:03
Amanpour and Company
The U.S.- Ukraine Minerals Deal: How Rare Earths Are Reshaping Geopolitics
Gracelin Baskaran joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7177 | 17:03
Watch 4:47
Amanpour and Company
Former UK Foreign Secretary Reacts to Trump-Zelensky Oval Office Clash
Sir Malcolm Rifkind reacts to Trump and Zelensky's Oval Office argument.
Clip: S2025 E7176 | 4:47
