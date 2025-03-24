100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

March 25, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7192 | 55m 47s

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže discusses the latest developments between Russia and Ukraine. WIRED reporter Makena Kelly shares current news out of Elon Musk's DOGE. Save the Children UK's Shaima Al-Obaidi reveals what she has seen working in Gaza. Clay Risen discusses his new book "Red Scare: Blacklists, McCarthyism, and the Making of Modern America."

Aired: 03/24/25
Watch 18:27
Amanpour and Company
The New Red Scare? Historian on McCarthyism and Parallels to Today
Clay Risen discusses his new book "Red Scare."
Clip: S2025 E7192 | 18:27
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
“The Calling:” A Look Inside the Emotional Journey of Medical School
Asako Gladsjo and Dr. Le’Shauna Phinazee join the show.
Clip: S2025 E7191 | 18:21
