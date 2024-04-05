100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Amanpour and Company

March 29, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6195 | 55m 53s

Journalists Polina Ivanova and Pjotr Sauer reflect on the anniversary of the arrest of their friend, reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia. David Frum talks about the loss of his daughter and the comfort he's found in her dog, Ringo. Head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi on the nuclear status of Iran. From the archives: two fathers in the Middle East make an appeal for peace.

Aired: 03/28/24
Extras
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Mushroom Leather? 3D-Printed Homes on Mars? “A Brief History of the Future”
Futurist Ari Wallach joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6200 | 18:01
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
April 5, 2024
Nir Barkat; Temidayo Aganga-Williams; Ari Wallach
Episode: S2024 E6200 | 55:30
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
New Book “The Exvangelicals:” Inside the Church and The Movement to Leave It
Sarah McCammon discusses her new book “The Exvangelicals."
Clip: S2024 E6199 | 17:59
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2024
Paul Rusesabagina; Sarah McCammon
Episode: S2024 E6199 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2024
Kurt Volker; Jeremy Diamond; Bassem Youssef; Charlie Sykes
Episode: S2024 E6198 | 55:53
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
Charlie Sykes: GOP, Toxic Narcissists and a Fundamentally Broken Congress
Charlie Sykes joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6198 | 18:13
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E6197 | 55:51
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
Justice Breyer Says SCOTUS Risks Creating “A Constitution That No One Wants”
Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on his book "Reading the Constitution."
Clip: S2024 E6197 | 18:21
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
“The Anxious Generation” Author: Social Media Is Spreading Mental Illness
Jonathan Haidt joins the show to discuss.
Clip: S2024 E6196 | 17:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Mosab Abu Toha; Scott McLean; Jonathan Haidt
Episode: S2024 E6196 | 55:53
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
April 5, 2024
Nir Barkat; Temidayo Aganga-Williams; Ari Wallach
Episode: S2024 E6200 | 55:30
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2024
Paul Rusesabagina; Sarah McCammon
Episode: S2024 E6199 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2024
Kurt Volker; Jeremy Diamond; Bassem Youssef; Charlie Sykes
Episode: S2024 E6198 | 55:53
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E6197 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Mosab Abu Toha; Scott McLean; Jonathan Haidt
Episode: S2024 E6196 | 55:53
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2024
Roger D. Carstens; Melissa Bell; Annelle Sheline; Widlore Mérancourt
Episode: S2024 E6194 | 55:38
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2024
Noah Feldman; Vivek Murthy; Janti Soeripto
Episode: S2024 E6193 | 55:53
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2024
Anthony Scaramucci; Olivia Colman; Thea Sharrock; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2024 E6192 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2024
Josep Borrell; Peter Pomerantsev; Christopher Lockyear; Regina King
Episode: S2024 E6191 | 55:53
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 22, 2024
Evelyn Farkas; Michael Froman; Rodrigo García; Ian McKellen
Episode: S2024 E6190 | 55:43