May 5, 2025

Extras
Elie Mystal joins the show.
Douglas Belkin explains how universities are banding together to try to resist Trump's mandates.
Oleksandr Merezhko; Dr. Samer Attar; Isabel Allende; Douglas Belkin
Timothy Naftali joins the show.
David J. Bier; Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi; Timothy Naftali
Andrew Coyne; Amos Harel; Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf; Dinaw Mengestu; Daniel Kritenbrink
Daniel Kritenbrink reflects on 50 years since the end of the Vietnam war.
Perri Peltz and Matthew Bergman join the show.
Susan Glasser; Dennis Ross; Mary Ziegler; Perri Peltz and Matthew Bergman
Cardinal Blase Cupich reflects on the passing of Pope Francis.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Oleksandr Merezhko; Dr. Samer Attar; Isabel Allende; Douglas Belkin
David J. Bier; Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi; Timothy Naftali
Andrew Coyne; Amos Harel; Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf; Dinaw Mengestu; Daniel Kritenbrink
Susan Glasser; Dennis Ross; Mary Ziegler; Perri Peltz and Matthew Bergman
David Pressman; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Rick Steves
Zvi Solow; Selma van de Perre; Elie Wiesel; Zahra Joya; Jonathan Blitzer
Stephen Rapp; Angela Patton; Natalie Rae; Eric Schmidt
Rami Jarrah; Geir Pederson; Jon Finer; Abby Edaburn; Jacob Tice
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Ben Wedeman; Philip Pullella; David Gibson