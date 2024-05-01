May 8, 2024

Volodymyr Zelensky discusses Alexey Navalny's death and the state of the war on his country. Christiane speaks onstage in Munich with NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and Republican Senator Pete Ricketts. The first Cabinet Secretary to be impeached since 1876, Christiane spoke with Mayorkas in Munich, his first interview since the vote.