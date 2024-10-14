100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Amanpour and Company

October 15, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7077 | 55m 46s

Correspondent Jomana Karadsheh reports on suffering across the Middle East. Former Head of Israeli Defense Intelligence Amos Yadlin discusses the expanding war. Cate Blanchett and Alfonso Cuaron on their new psychological thriller "Disclaimer." Law professor Steve Vladeck discusses concerns over the Supreme Court's credibility and its potential role in the upcoming election.

Aired: 10/14/24
Extras
Watch 17:43
Amanpour and Company
“This Supreme Court Is Its Own Worst Enemy:” Expert Discusses SCOTUS New Term
Georgetown Law professor Steve Vladeck discusses the latest on the Supreme Court.
Clip: S2024 E7077 | 17:43
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
Ted Johnson on Trump’s Appeal to Black Men: “Hyper-Masculine and Untouchable”
Theodore R. Johnson joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7076 | 18:06
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2024
James Elder; Nancy Pelosi; Theodore R. Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7076 | 55:25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 11, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
Episode: S2024 E7075 | 55:46
Watch 18:40
Amanpour and Company
Gov. DeWine on Springfield Fallout: Ohio Welcomes and Needs Legal Immigrants
Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio discusses the upcoming election.
Clip: S2024 E7075 | 18:40
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
Tom Nichols: Donald Trump Would Be “George Washington’s Nightmare”
Tom Nichols joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7074 | 18:10
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2024
Jeff Goodell; Isabel Rosales; Steve McQueen; Tom Nichols
Episode: S2024 E7074 | 55:47
Watch 18:04
Amanpour and Company
IDF Ignored Female Soldiers’ Warnings Pre-Oct. 7. Then They Were Massacred
WSJ reporter Anat Peled discusses intelligence failures by the IDF regarding Nahal Oz base.
Clip: S2024 E7073 | 18:04
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2024
Rami Mortada; Bill Carlson; Anat Peled
Episode: S2024 E7073 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2024
Laura Tyson; Kate Winslet; Connie Chung
Episode: S2024 E7072 | 55:47
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2024
James Elder; Nancy Pelosi; Theodore R. Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7076 | 55:25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 11, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
Episode: S2024 E7075 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2024
Jeff Goodell; Isabel Rosales; Steve McQueen; Tom Nichols
Episode: S2024 E7074 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2024
Rami Mortada; Bill Carlson; Anat Peled
Episode: S2024 E7073 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2024
Laura Tyson; Kate Winslet; Connie Chung
Episode: S2024 E7072 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2024
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Youmna ElSayed
Episode: S2024 E7071 | 55:47
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7070 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Ilana Dayan; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Ta-Nehisi Coates
Episode: S2024 E7069 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2024
Ehud Barak; Andrew P. Miller; Karim Sadjadpour; John Leguizamo
Episode: S2024 E7068 | 55:46
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2024
Abdallah Bou Habib; Kate Winslet; Paola Ramos
Episode: S2024 E7067 | 55:22