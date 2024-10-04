October 3, 2024

Extras
Malcolm Gladwell joins the show.
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Ta-Nehisi Coates joins the show.
Ehud Barak; Andrew P. Miller; Karim Sadjadpour; John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo discusses his new series “Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos.”
Paola Ramos joins the show.
Nabil Fahmy; Ali Vaez; Farah Nabulsi; Saleh Bakri; Sarah Smarsh
Sarah Smarsh discusses her book "Bone of the Bone."
Fawaz Gerges; Amir Tibon; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi and Habiba Sarabi, Amanda Jones
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Ehud Barak; Andrew P. Miller; Karim Sadjadpour; John Leguizamo
Nabil Fahmy; Ali Vaez; Farah Nabulsi; Saleh Bakri; Sarah Smarsh
Fawaz Gerges; Amir Tibon; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi and Habiba Sarabi, Amanda Jones
Ben Wedeman; William Ruto; Javad Zarif; Francis Collins
Pedro Sanchez; Annalena Baerbock; Abdullah Hammoud
Radek Sirkorski; Nabih Bulos; Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Mary L. Trump
Siamak Namazi; Simon Harris; Timothy Snyder
Jeremy Diamond; David Suzuki; Bodhi Patil; Coralie Fargeat; Carme Artigas