Charlie Ross and Margie Cooper, Day 4

Extras
A 1930s necklace and a miniature croquet set. Plus a nighttime rowboat escapade.
A broken but rare piece of silver. A discovery next to a coffee machine.
Dutch dishes, a Scottish Wemyss ware jar and a passion for garlic during WWII.
A doggy antique appraiser, aeronautical items and cricket in a shop full of china.
A 200-year-old Regency ornament and Victorian anatomy molds.
An iridescent alligator, jewelry, and a very, very long Victorian ruler.
A very old and rare padlock, plus a trip to a spa.
Something gold and gaudy. A mid-century kitchen appliance. An item with gruesome history.
Irita Marriott spends on porcelain and Mark Hill invests in mid-century Italian ceramics.
An old clothes rail, more Dutch Delft and an auction in a former courtroom.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 26
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 25
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 24
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 23
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 22
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 21
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 20
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 19
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 18
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 17
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 16
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 15
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 14
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 13
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 12
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 11
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 10
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 9
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 8
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 7
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 6
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 5
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 4
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 3
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 2
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 1
Rare first edition books, watercolors by local artists and delicious homemade scones.
An unexpected bidding frenzy at the final auction in Wales.
A 1940s fairground collectible and a silver egg cup with a royal connection.
Margie Cooper is charmed by a spaniel while Ochuko Ojiri lands a bargain birdcage.
Dutch dishes, a Scottish Wemyss ware jar and a passion for garlic during WWII.
A doggy antique appraiser, aeronautical items and cricket in a shop full of china.
The last auction in Leicestershire--will Catherine Southon or David Harper be victorious?
Margie Cooper makes a big profit from oak while Ochuko Ojiri?s silver leaves him shaken.
An old clothes rail, more Dutch Delft and an auction in a former courtroom.
In Worcestershire, Victorian kitchen gadgets and a piece of 1970s modern art.