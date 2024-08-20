100 WVIA Way
Antiques Road Trip

David Harper and Hettie Jago – Day 5

Season 27 Episode 15 | 43m 19s

On the last day of their trip, Hettie Jago has one last chance to catch up with David Harper. Hettie invests in varied items, from inkwells to hat stands and one big-ticket item. David waits for an urns stand, only to find two at once.

Aired: 08/25/24
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 4
A 1930s necklace and a miniature croquet set. Plus a nighttime rowboat escapade.
Episode: S26 E19 | 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 1
A broken but rare piece of silver. A discovery next to a coffee machine.
Episode: S26 E16 | 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 3
Dutch dishes, a Scottish Wemyss ware jar and a passion for garlic during WWII.
Episode: S26 E8 | 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 2
A doggy antique appraiser, aeronautical items and cricket in a shop full of china.
Episode: S26 E7 | 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 2
A 200-year-old Regency ornament and Victorian anatomy molds.
Episode: S26 E12 | 43:26
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 2
An iridescent alligator, jewelry, and a very, very long Victorian ruler.
Episode: S26 E17 | 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 3
A very old and rare padlock, plus a trip to a spa.
Episode: S26 E18 | 43:35
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 4
Something gold and gaudy. A mid-century kitchen appliance. An item with gruesome history.
Episode: S26 E14 | 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 1
Irita Marriott spends on porcelain and Mark Hill invests in mid-century Italian ceramics.
Episode: S26 E11 | 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 4
An old clothes rail, more Dutch Delft and an auction in a former courtroom.
Episode: S26 E9 | 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and Phil Serrell – Day 5
In Essex, some Indian advertising memorabilia and a rose-gold ticker.
Episode: S27 E25 | 43:53
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and Phil Serrell – Day 1
Catherine Southon and Phil Serrell find a vintage florist’s stand and French wine map.
Episode: S27 E21 | 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and Phil Serrell – Day 3
In Surrey, finds include two jewelry pieces, a Czech vase, a bronze dog and more.
Episode: S27 E23 | 43:30
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and Phil Serrell – Day 2
Catherine Southon eyes a jardinière. Phil Serrell pursues an antique adjustable bookcase.
Episode: S27 E22 | 43:36
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and Phil Serrell – Day 4
Catherine Southon picks up a Murano necklace. Phil Serrell finds an elegant mirror.
Episode: S27 E24 | 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Ishy Khan – Day 5
Natasha Raskin Sharp picks up a 17th century map. Ishy Kahn eyes a Victorian prayer chair.
Episode: S27 E20 | 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Ishy Khan – Day 3
Natasha Raskin Sharp finds a 1920s flapper dress and Ishy Khan picks up glass inkwell.
Episode: S27 E18 | 43:40
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Ishy Khan – Day 2
In North Yorkshire, a satirical Georgian caricature and a glass terrarium.
Episode: S27 E17 | 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Ishy Khan – Day 1
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Ishy Khan start their trip in Northumberland.
Episode: S27 E16 | 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Ishy Khan – Day 4
Natasha Raskin Sharp buys some antique jugs. Ishy Khan invests in an Art Nouveau charger.
Episode: S27 E19 | 43:37