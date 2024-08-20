David Harper and Hettie Jago – Day 5

Extras
A 1930s necklace and a miniature croquet set. Plus a nighttime rowboat escapade.
A broken but rare piece of silver. A discovery next to a coffee machine.
Dutch dishes, a Scottish Wemyss ware jar and a passion for garlic during WWII.
A doggy antique appraiser, aeronautical items and cricket in a shop full of china.
A 200-year-old Regency ornament and Victorian anatomy molds.
An iridescent alligator, jewelry, and a very, very long Victorian ruler.
A very old and rare padlock, plus a trip to a spa.
Something gold and gaudy. A mid-century kitchen appliance. An item with gruesome history.
Irita Marriott spends on porcelain and Mark Hill invests in mid-century Italian ceramics.
An old clothes rail, more Dutch Delft and an auction in a former courtroom.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 27
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 26
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 25
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 24
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 23
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 22
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 21
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 20
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 19
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 18
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 17
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 16
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 15
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 14
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 13
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 12
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 11
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 10
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 9
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 8
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 7
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 6
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 5
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 4
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 3
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 2
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 1
In Essex, some Indian advertising memorabilia and a rose-gold ticker.
Catherine Southon and Phil Serrell find a vintage florist’s stand and French wine map.
In Surrey, finds include two jewelry pieces, a Czech vase, a bronze dog and more.
Catherine Southon eyes a jardinière. Phil Serrell pursues an antique adjustable bookcase.
Catherine Southon picks up a Murano necklace. Phil Serrell finds an elegant mirror.
Natasha Raskin Sharp picks up a 17th century map. Ishy Kahn eyes a Victorian prayer chair.
Natasha Raskin Sharp finds a 1920s flapper dress and Ishy Khan picks up glass inkwell.
In North Yorkshire, a satirical Georgian caricature and a glass terrarium.
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Ishy Khan start their trip in Northumberland.
Natasha Raskin Sharp buys some antique jugs. Ishy Khan invests in an Art Nouveau charger.