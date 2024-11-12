Margie Cooper and Mark Hill, Day 3

Extras
An unexpected bidding frenzy at the final auction in Wales.
Will a shoe shaped pin cushion or a 1970s motorbike sell for the most at auction?
A broken but rare piece of silver. A discovery next to a coffee machine.
Irita Marriott spends on porcelain and Mark Hill invests in mid-century Italian ceramics.
A 200-year-old Regency ornament and Victorian anatomy molds.
An iridescent alligator, jewelry, and a very, very long Victorian ruler.
Something gold and gaudy. A mid-century kitchen appliance. An item with gruesome history.
A rare blue duck, Hungarian porcelain, a penny farthing and pretty earrings.
Broken pineapples, legless glass ladies, mystery board games and an antique pub table.
A portable Victorian loo, a toy lion and three unhappy bears.
Creepy dolls, conjuring and cowboys feature in this final showdown at auction.
A rare glass vase and a 1960s toy head to auction showdown.
Margie Cooper and Mark Hill, a yellow roadster and the Yorkshire moors.
Can a tin plate toy horse trounce a pair of 19th century lusters?
Natasha Raskin Sharp eyes more brooches. James’ big spend leaves him light in the pocket.
Who is the mysterious lady in the photograph and will a parrot make the journey home?
This trip includes a hat that isn’t a hat and a dolphin in need of a dip.
Will antique cosmetics out-profit a Victorian board game from Germany?
An enormous bird, little gnomes and two competitive experts head to auction!
An Art Deco mouse takes on an unusual teapot in this new antique adventure.