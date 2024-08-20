Natasha Raskin Sharp and Ishy Khan – Day 5

Extras
An unexpected bidding frenzy at the final auction in Wales.
Will a shoe shaped pin cushion or a 1970s motorbike sell for the most at auction?
A broken but rare piece of silver. A discovery next to a coffee machine.
Irita Marriott spends on porcelain and Mark Hill invests in mid-century Italian ceramics.
A 200-year-old Regency ornament and Victorian anatomy molds.
An iridescent alligator, jewelry, and a very, very long Victorian ruler.
Something gold and gaudy. A mid-century kitchen appliance. An item with gruesome history.
A rare blue duck, Hungarian porcelain, a penny farthing and pretty earrings.
Broken pineapples, legless glass ladies, mystery board games and an antique pub table.
A portable Victorian loo, a toy lion and three unhappy bears.
In Essex, some Indian advertising memorabilia and a rose-gold ticker.
Catherine Southon and Phil Serrell find a vintage florist’s stand and French wine map.
In Surrey, finds include two jewelry pieces, a Czech vase, a bronze dog and more.
Catherine Southon eyes a jardinière. Phil Serrell pursues an antique adjustable bookcase.
Catherine Southon picks up a Murano necklace. Phil Serrell finds an elegant mirror.
Natasha Raskin Sharp finds a 1920s flapper dress and Ishy Khan picks up glass inkwell.
In North Yorkshire, a satirical Georgian caricature and a glass terrarium.
On the last day of their trip, Hettie Jago has one last chance to catch up with David Harper.
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Ishy Khan start their trip in Northumberland.
Natasha Raskin Sharp buys some antique jugs. Ishy Khan invests in an Art Nouveau charger.