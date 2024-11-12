100 WVIA Way
Antiques Road Trip

Natasha Raskin Sharp and James Braxton, Day 4

Season 28 Episode 14 | 43m 39s

The competition heats up for Natasha Raskin Sharp and James Braxton as they head to Lancashire and the Lake District. In the shops of the Northwest, Natasha goes for some boxes and eyes some more brooches. James takes a fancy to some sizeable and suitably heavy items, but a big spend leaves him a little light in the pocket.

Aired: 11/30/24
Watch 43:43
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Philip Serrell, Day 5
An unexpected bidding frenzy at the final auction in Wales.
Episode: S26 E25 | 43:43
Watch 43:33
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 5
Will a shoe shaped pin cushion or a 1970s motorbike sell for the most at auction?
Episode: S26 E15 | 43:33
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 1
A broken but rare piece of silver. A discovery next to a coffee machine.
Episode: S26 E16 | 43:37
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 1
Irita Marriott spends on porcelain and Mark Hill invests in mid-century Italian ceramics.
Episode: S26 E11 | 43:34
Watch 43:26
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 2
A 200-year-old Regency ornament and Victorian anatomy molds.
Episode: S26 E12 | 43:26
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 2
An iridescent alligator, jewelry, and a very, very long Victorian ruler.
Episode: S26 E17 | 43:34
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 4
Something gold and gaudy. A mid-century kitchen appliance. An item with gruesome history.
Episode: S26 E14 | 43:37
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 3
A rare blue duck, Hungarian porcelain, a penny farthing and pretty earrings.
Episode: S26 E13 | 43:32
Watch 43:48
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 5
Broken pineapples, legless glass ladies, mystery board games and an antique pub table.
Episode: S26 E20 | 43:48
Watch 43:29
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Philip Serrell, Day 1
A portable Victorian loo, a toy lion and three unhappy bears.
Episode: S26 E21 | 43:29
All
  • All
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 28
  • Season 27
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 26
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 25
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 24
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 23
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 22
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 21
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 20
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 19
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 18
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 17
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 16
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 15
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 14
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 13
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 12
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 11
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 10
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 9
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 8
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 7
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 6
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 5
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 4
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 3
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 2
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 1
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 1
An Art Deco mouse takes on an unusual teapot in this new antique adventure.
Episode: S28 E16 | 43:37
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan, Day 1
It’s a vintage fairground mallet versus an Art Deco French gilded mantel clock.
Episode: S28 E21 | 43:39
Watch 43:36
Antiques Road Trip
Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 2
Can a salt glazed Toby jug reign supreme over a brass dancing figure at auction?
Episode: S28 E17 | 43:36
Watch 43:30
Antiques Road Trip
Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 3
A Chinese ink drawing of pigs has one expert hoping to bring home the bacon.
Episode: S28 E18 | 43:30
Watch 43:36
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan. Day 4
Can a fighter jet gear box help Ishy Khan win this leg of the road trip?
Episode: S28 E24 | 43:36
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan, Day 2
Finds include vintage good luck charms and an Inuit stone carving.
Episode: S28 E22 | 43:39
Watch 44:01
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan, Day 5
Final finds include a French mantel clock and Chinese bellows.
Episode: S28 E25 | 44:01
Watch 43:40
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan, Day 3
Finds include a vintage artists palette, Arabic coffee pot, and a cooper plaque.
Episode: S28 E23 | 43:40
Watch 43:33
Antiques Road Trip
Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 5
Big hopes that a piece of a nearly 1000-year-old building will secure a final auction win.
Episode: S28 E20 | 43:33
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 4
One expert needs a stroke of luck with a large handsaw and bronze boat propeller.
Episode: S28 E19 | 43:39