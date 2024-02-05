100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Antiques Road Trip

Paul Laidlaw and Natasha Raskin, Day 5

Season 14 Episode 15 | 43m 57s

Paul Laidlaw and Natasha Raskin are antiquing in Norfolk and there’s one last auction in Diss. It’s the final ‘Round Britain Rummage’ and they unearth a rarely seen art nouveau food warmer and a charming 19th century table croquet set.

Aired: 08/17/22
Extras
Watch 43:28
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Philip Serrell, Day 4
Rare first edition books, watercolors by local artists and delicious homemade scones.
Episode: S26 E24 | 43:28
Watch 43:43
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Philip Serrell, Day 5
An unexpected bidding frenzy at the final auction in Wales.
Episode: S26 E25 | 43:43
Watch 43:30
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Ochuko Ojiri, Day 1
A 1940s fairground collectible and a silver egg cup with a royal connection.
Episode: S26 E1 | 43:30
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Ochuko Ojiri, Day 2
Margie Cooper is charmed by a spaniel while Ochuko Ojiri lands a bargain birdcage.
Episode: S26 E2 | 43:32
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 3
Dutch dishes, a Scottish Wemyss ware jar and a passion for garlic during WWII.
Episode: S26 E8 | 43:34
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 2
A doggy antique appraiser, aeronautical items and cricket in a shop full of china.
Episode: S26 E7 | 43:39
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 5
The last auction in Leicestershire--will Catherine Southon or David Harper be victorious?
Episode: S26 E10 | 43:34
Watch 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 4
An old clothes rail, more Dutch Delft and an auction in a former courtroom.
Episode: S26 E9 | 43:38
Watch 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Ochuko Ojiri, Day 4
In Worcestershire, Victorian kitchen gadgets and a piece of 1970s modern art.
Episode: S26 E4 | 43:38
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 1
It?s a feisty reunion in Kent for Road Trippers Catherine Southon and David Harper.
Episode: S26 E6 | 43:37
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 26
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 25
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 24
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 23
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 22
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 21
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 20
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 19
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 18
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 17
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 16
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 15
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 14
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 13
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 12
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 11
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 10
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 9
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 8
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 7
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 6
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 5
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 4
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 3
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 2
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 1
Watch 43:43
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Philip Serrell, Day 5
An unexpected bidding frenzy at the final auction in Wales.
Episode: S26 E25 | 43:43
Watch 43:33
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 5
Will a shoe shaped pin cushion or a 1970s motorbike sell for the most at auction?
Episode: S26 E15 | 43:33
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 1
A broken but rare piece of silver. A discovery next to a coffee machine.
Episode: S26 E16 | 43:37
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 1
Irita Marriott spends on porcelain and Mark Hill invests in mid-century Italian ceramics.
Episode: S26 E11 | 43:34
Watch 43:26
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 2
A 200-year-old Regency ornament and Victorian anatomy molds.
Episode: S26 E12 | 43:26
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 2
An iridescent alligator, jewelry, and a very, very long Victorian ruler.
Episode: S26 E17 | 43:34
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 4
Something gold and gaudy. A mid-century kitchen appliance. An item with gruesome history.
Episode: S26 E14 | 43:37
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 3
A rare blue duck, Hungarian porcelain, a penny farthing and pretty earrings.
Episode: S26 E13 | 43:32
Watch 43:48
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 5
Broken pineapples, legless glass ladies, mystery board games and an antique pub table.
Episode: S26 E20 | 43:48
Watch 43:29
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Philip Serrell, Day 1
A portable Victorian loo, a toy lion and three unhappy bears.
Episode: S26 E21 | 43:29