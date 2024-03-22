100 WVIA Way
Antiques Road Trip

Paul Laidlaw and Thomas Plant, Day 2

Season 8 Episode 17 | 44m 11s

Road trippers Paul Laidlaw and Thomas Plant start their second day in Preston, Lancashire, before they make their way towards an auction in the Cheshire town of Nantwich.

Aired: 10/19/22
Extras
Watch 43:28
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Philip Serrell, Day 4
Rare first edition books, watercolors by local artists and delicious homemade scones.
Episode: S26 E24 | 43:28
Watch 43:43
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Philip Serrell, Day 5
An unexpected bidding frenzy at the final auction in Wales.
Episode: S26 E25 | 43:43
Watch 43:30
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Ochuko Ojiri, Day 1
A 1940s fairground collectible and a silver egg cup with a royal connection.
Episode: S26 E1 | 43:30
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Ochuko Ojiri, Day 2
Margie Cooper is charmed by a spaniel while Ochuko Ojiri lands a bargain birdcage.
Episode: S26 E2 | 43:32
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 3
Dutch dishes, a Scottish Wemyss ware jar and a passion for garlic during WWII.
Episode: S26 E8 | 43:34
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 2
A doggy antique appraiser, aeronautical items and cricket in a shop full of china.
Episode: S26 E7 | 43:39
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 5
The last auction in Leicestershire--will Catherine Southon or David Harper be victorious?
Episode: S26 E10 | 43:34
Watch 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 4
An old clothes rail, more Dutch Delft and an auction in a former courtroom.
Episode: S26 E9 | 43:38
Watch 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Ochuko Ojiri, Day 4
In Worcestershire, Victorian kitchen gadgets and a piece of 1970s modern art.
Episode: S26 E4 | 43:38
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 1
It?s a feisty reunion in Kent for Road Trippers Catherine Southon and David Harper.
Episode: S26 E6 | 43:37
