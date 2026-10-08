100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arthur

Arthur's Big Hit

Season 4 Episode 1 | 11m 43s

Arthur wonders if it's ever okay to hit someone. Sometimes you just get so mad, you wanna...pow! Arthur experiences considerable confusion, and finally clarity, as he finds himself on both ends of the hitting question.

Aired: 09/05/99 | Expires: 12/03/26
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Arthur
Binky Barnes Investigation- :15
Binky Barnes Investigation- Watch Now!- :15
Clip: 0:15
Arthur
S4 Ep 4: Arthur Podcast: Buster Baxter, Cat Saver
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Episode: S26 E24 | 14:41
Arthur
Dear D.W.
The Arthur Podcast is back, starting Thursday, January 15.
Clip: 1:32
Arthur
It's a Halloween Boo-zanza with Jekyll Hyde!
It's a Halloween Boo-zanza with Jekyll Hyde!
Clip: 0:30
Arthur
Get a Hobby
Join Arthur, D.W., Buster, and Francine as they talk about hobbies.
Clip: 2:17
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Arthur Season 26
  • Arthur Season 25
  • Arthur Season 24
  • Arthur Season 23
  • Arthur Season 22
  • Arthur Season 21
  • Arthur Season 20
  • Arthur Season 19
  • Arthur Season 18
  • Arthur Season 17
  • Arthur Season 16
  • Arthur Season 15
  • Arthur Season 14
  • Arthur Season 13
  • Arthur Season 12
  • Arthur Season 11
  • Arthur Season 10
  • Arthur Season 9
  • Arthur Season 8
  • Arthur Season 7
  • Arthur Season 6
  • Arthur Season 5
  • Arthur Season 4
  • Arthur Season 3
  • Arthur Season 2
  • Arthur Season 1
Arthur
S4 Ep 5: Arthur Podcast: Bleep!
D.W. overhears a mysterious word at a store and is determined to find out what it means!
Episode: S26 E25 | 13:14
Arthur
S4 Ep 4: Arthur Podcast: Buster Baxter, Cat Saver
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Episode: S26 E24 | 14:41
Arthur
S4 Ep 3: Arthur Podcast: Scared Sue Ellen
Sue Ellen says she’s not afraid of anything…that is until she hears a creepy howling noise.
Episode: S26 E23 | 13:12
Arthur
S4 Ep 2: Arthur Podcast: Write a Story
Arthur has to write a story for a school assignment.
Episode: S26 E22 | 14:58
Arthur
S4 Ep 1: Arthur Podcast: The Lost Library Book
Arthur is the first to take out the newest Scare-Your-Pants-Off book from the library.
Episode: S26 E21 | 15:00
Arthur
Mr. Ratburn & The Special Someone/The Feud (ASL)
Mr. Ratburn is getting married! / Arthur and Buster feud over a video game.
Episode: S22 E1 | 26:35
Arthur
Binky's "A" Game/Brain and the Time Capsule (ASL)
Muffy and Francine are convinced that Binky cheated. / Brain makes a time capsule.
Episode: S21 E1 | 26:35
Arthur
Lend Me Your Ear/The Butler Did It (ASL)
Mr. Ratburn isn't acting like himself./Muffy fears Bailey may be replaced!
Episode: S20 E5 | 26:35
Arthur
Arthur's First Sleepover/Arthur's New Year's Eve (ASL)
D.W. wants to join Arthur's sleepover. / Arthur tries to stay up until midnight.
Episode: S1 E30 | 26:36
Arthur
Arthur's New Puppy/Arthur Bounces Back (ASL)
Arthur has trouble training his new puppy. / Arthur will do anything for new moon boots.
Episode: S1 E8 | 26:35