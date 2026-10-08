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Arthur

Speak Up, Francine

Season 17 Episode 6 | 13m 03s

The local creek has been polluted with pesticides from neighborhood lawns. Francine wants to get the word out at the Earth Day rally, but will her fear of public speaking derail her campaign?

Aired: 04/20/14
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Arthur
Binky Barnes Investigation- :15
Binky Barnes Investigation- Watch Now!- :15
Clip: 0:15
Arthur
All Grown Up
The gang finds a mysterious fortune-telling game in the library.
Episode: S25 E4 | 11:24
Arthur
S4 Ep 4: Arthur Podcast: Buster Baxter, Cat Saver
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Episode: S26 E24 | 14:41
Arthur
Dear D.W.
The Arthur Podcast is back, starting Thursday, January 15.
Clip: 1:32
Arthur
It's a Halloween Boo-zanza with Jekyll Hyde!
It's a Halloween Boo-zanza with Jekyll Hyde!
Clip: 0:30
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