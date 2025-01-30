E15 | 3D Printed Homes, Square Bowl | Ask This Old House

Extras
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Lee installs shade-tolerant sod; Ross discusses heat pumps; Kevin builds a side table.
Nathan installs a shade sail; Mark repairs a walkway; Celebrating Atlanta landscapers.
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Mauro paints stair treads; the team highlights some tools; Heath installs wall sconces.
Mauro paints wainscoting; what to know about home fuel options; Nathan builds a sandbox.
Jenn learns about bees; apps the ATOH team is using; Tom and Kevin build a step stool.
Richard helps convert a wood burning fireplace to gas; Nathan installs wainscoting.
Mark installs a shed base; Tom and Nathan talk framing; Nathan installs bifold doors.
Nathan replaces a trash pull out; Heath talks light bulb history; Lee removes arborvitaes.
Mark fixes a patio; Nathan and Kevin talk about ladders; Heath installs an EV charger.
Ross installs a whole house humidifier system; Tom and Kevin build an outdoor end table.
Kevin installs wallpaper; Lee explains sprinkler heads; Richard installs a sump pump.
Jenn solves gutter water runoff; Celebrating Lasana Harper; Heath replaces a ceiling fan.