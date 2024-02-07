100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ask This Old House

E16 | Wildfire Mitigation | Ask This Old House

Season 22 Episode 16 | 23m 42s

The Ask This Old House team head to California to explore a variety of ways that homeowners can protect their houses against wildfires. Jenn Nawada learns about local flora and helps firescape a front yard, Tom Silva learns how to fire harden a home's exterior, and Richard Trethewey learns a unique weeding technique that helps to mitigate the risk of fire spreading.

Aired: 02/21/24 | Expires: 03/07/24
Funding for ASK THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
Extras
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | Shade Sod, Rocky Canyon Rustic | Ask This Old House
Lee installs shade-tolerant sod; Ross discusses heat pumps; Kevin builds a side table.
Episode: S22 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Shade Sail, Concrete Walkway | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a shade sail; Mark repairs a walkway; Celebrating Atlanta landscapers.
Episode: S22 E17 | 23:42
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • S22 Ask This Old House
  • S21 Ask This Old House
  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 18
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E19 | Radiant Floor, Cable Railings | Ask This Old House
Richard installs radiant heating; Nathan talks cable railings; Jenn reviews the USDA map.
Episode: S22 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | Shade Sod, Rocky Canyon Rustic | Ask This Old House
Lee installs shade-tolerant sod; Ross discusses heat pumps; Kevin builds a side table.
Episode: S22 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Shade Sail, Concrete Walkway | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a shade sail; Mark repairs a walkway; Celebrating Atlanta landscapers.
Episode: S22 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E15 | Invasive Plants, Bidet Toilet | Ask This Old House
Lee removes invasive plants; Mark discusses chimney caps; Richard installs a bidet toilet.
Episode: S22 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E14 | Paint Wood Paneling, Play Kitchen | Ask This Old House
Mauro paints wood paneling; Lee shears shrubs; Nathan builds a daycare mud kitchen.
Episode: S22 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E13 | Lathe Turned Segmented Bowl | Ask This Old House
Heath labels a circuit breaker; Tom shares his hobby of lathe turning and turns a bowl.
Episode: S22 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E12 | Hot Water, DiResta Leather Tote | Ask This Old House
Richard troubleshoots a shower with no hot water; Jimmy DiResta makes a leather tote bag.
Episode: S22 E12 | 23:42
Watch 24:58
Ask This Old House
E11 | Garage Graffiti, Nursery Closet | Ask This Old House
Mauro paints over graffiti; Ross discusses radon testing; Nathan installs closet shelves.
Episode: S22 E11 | 24:58
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E10 | Window to Door Conversion | Ask This Old House
Nathan converts a window into a backdoor; The cast discusses house-hunting dealbreakers.
Episode: S22 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E9 | Paint Front Door, Generator | Ask This Old House
Heath discusses generator options; Jenn builds a worm farm; Mauro paints a front door.
Episode: S22 E9 | 23:42