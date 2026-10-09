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Ask This Old House

E4 | Sticking Front Door; Insulation | Ask This Old House

Season 25 Episode 4 | 23m 42s

Richard Trethewey, Ross Trethewey, and Kevin O'Connor look back at clips to see how thermostats have evolved over the 25 years AskTOH has been on the air. Then, Ross compares common home insulation types, sharing which materials may work best for various situations. Nathan Gilbert helps a homeowner fix a sticking antique front door by replacing the worn hinges, lock hardware, and the door sweep.

Aired: 10/21/26 | Expires: 11/05/26
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Medicine Cabinet, Chimney Crown | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Episode: S23 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | Shade Sod, Rocky Canyon Rustic | Ask This Old House
Lee installs shade-tolerant sod; Ross discusses heat pumps; Kevin builds a side table.
Episode: S22 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Shade Sail, Concrete Walkway | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a shade sail; Mark repairs a walkway; Celebrating Atlanta landscapers.
Episode: S22 E17 | 23:42
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Latest Episodes
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  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
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  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E3 | Add Hose Spigot; Cover Crops | Ask This Old House
Adding a hose spigot; planting cover crops; revisiting best of cutaway demonstrations.
Episode: S25 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E2 | Pull-Chain Upgrade; Sod Repair | Ask This Old House
Heath upgrades pull-chain lights; patching a lawn with sod; best of "What Is It?" moments.
Episode: S25 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E1 | Adobe Bricks and Miter Tricks | Ask This Old House
Mark learns about adobe; Tom shares a miter trick; Jenn revisits a project from season 18.
Episode: S25 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
Ask This Old House
E26 | Outdoor TV; Granite Fire Pit | Ask This Old House
Installing an outdoor TV enclosure; preparing for a renovation; granite slab fire pit.
Episode: S24 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E25 | Picnic Table; Insurance Policies | Ask This Old House
Outdoor movie night tech; basics of homeowners' insurance; how to build a picnic table.
Episode: S24 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E24 | Tile Soap Holders; Swirl Ceiling | Ask This Old House
Replacing vintage ceramic toothbrush and soap holders; patching a swirl ceiling crack.
Episode: S24 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E23 | Paver Walkway; Mowing a Lawn 101 | Ask This Old House
Basics of mowing a lawn; how to vet a contractor; installing a concrete paver walkway.
Episode: S24 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E22 | Flower Vase; Smart Garage Opener | Ask This Old House
Turning a flower vase on the lathe; upgrading a garage door opener to have smart control.
Episode: S24 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E21 | Running Power to a Shed | Ask This Old House
Running power to an outbuilding; basic tools for painting a room; compost versus disposal
Episode: S24 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E20 | Hang Shades, Steep Landscaping | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs top-down bottom-up shades. Jenn landscapes a steep front yard.
Episode: S24 E20 | 23:42