E5 | Cracked Foundation Skirting | Ask This Old House

Extras
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Lee installs shade-tolerant sod; Ross discusses heat pumps; Kevin builds a side table.
Nathan installs a shade sail; Mark repairs a walkway; Celebrating Atlanta landscapers.
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
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Comparing home insulation options; fixing a sticking front door; evolution of thermostats.
Adding a hose spigot; planting cover crops; revisiting best of cutaway demonstrations.
Heath upgrades pull-chain lights; patching a lawn with sod; best of "What Is It?" moments.
Mark learns about adobe; Tom shares a miter trick; Jenn revisits a project from season 18.
Installing an outdoor TV enclosure; preparing for a renovation; granite slab fire pit.
Outdoor movie night tech; basics of homeowners' insurance; how to build a picnic table.
Replacing vintage ceramic toothbrush and soap holders; patching a swirl ceiling crack.
Basics of mowing a lawn; how to vet a contractor; installing a concrete paver walkway.
Turning a flower vase on the lathe; upgrading a garage door opener to have smart control.
Running power to an outbuilding; basic tools for painting a room; compost versus disposal