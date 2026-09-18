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Ask This Old House

E1 | Adobe Bricks and Miter Tricks | Ask This Old House

Season 25 Episode 1 | 23m 42s

Kicking off Ask This Old House's 25th season, Mark McCullough travels to New Mexico to learn the art of adobe, from mixing and forming bricks to repairing a cracked earthen floor. Tom Silva shows Kevin O'Connor an easy trick for cutting miters on imperfect corners. Then, Jenn Nawada revisits a garden she transformed on the show over 10 years ago to see it fully grown in and flourishing.

Aired: 09/30/26 | Expires: 10/15/26
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Medicine Cabinet, Chimney Crown | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Episode: S23 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | Shade Sod, Rocky Canyon Rustic | Ask This Old House
Lee installs shade-tolerant sod; Ross discusses heat pumps; Kevin builds a side table.
Episode: S22 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Shade Sail, Concrete Walkway | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a shade sail; Mark repairs a walkway; Celebrating Atlanta landscapers.
Episode: S22 E17 | 23:42
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Latest Episodes
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  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
Watch 23:12
Ask This Old House
E26 | Outdoor TV; Granite Fire Pit | Ask This Old House
Installing an outdoor TV enclosure; preparing for a renovation; granite slab fire pit.
Episode: S24 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E25 | Picnic Table; Insurance Policies | Ask This Old House
Outdoor movie night tech; basics of homeowners' insurance; how to build a picnic table.
Episode: S24 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E24 | Tile Soap Holders; Swirl Ceiling | Ask This Old House
Replacing vintage ceramic toothbrush and soap holders; patching a swirl ceiling crack.
Episode: S24 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E23 | Paver Walkway; Mowing a Lawn 101 | Ask This Old House
Basics of mowing a lawn; how to vet a contractor; installing a concrete paver walkway.
Episode: S24 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E22 | Flower Vase; Smart Garage Opener | Ask This Old House
Turning a flower vase on the lathe; upgrading a garage door opener to have smart control.
Episode: S24 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E21 | Running Power to a Shed | Ask This Old House
Running power to an outbuilding; basic tools for painting a room; compost versus disposal
Episode: S24 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E20 | Hang Shades, Steep Landscaping | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs top-down bottom-up shades. Jenn landscapes a steep front yard.
Episode: S24 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E19 | Arch Accent, Pea Stone Patio | Ask This Old House
Painting an arch accent wall; debunking plant myths; installing a pea gravel patio.
Episode: S24 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | NOLA Shutters, Hardwired Alarms | Ask This Old House
New Orleans shutter installation; choosing a fertilizer; hardwired smoke detectors.
Episode: S24 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Lead Testing, Hillside Steps | Ask This Old House
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
Episode: S24 E17 | 23:42