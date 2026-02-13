Extras
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Senior members of the convent swap the snowy East End of London for sun-drenched Hong Kong.
Go behind the scenes with the Call the Midwife cast for a sneak peek at the 2025 Holiday Special.
Everyone at the dinner table is thrilled to hear Trixie is moving back to London.
Preparations are underway for the Christmas Carnival.
When the "adults" are away, the youngsters will play.
Everyone had a great time at the Nonnatus House party, until the next morning.
A party at Nonnatus House? They'll have to convince Sister Monica Joan first.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Sporting a peep toe? You have Sister Hilda's stamp of approval.
Sister Catherine cares for her first solo patient. The midwives attend a women's lib meeting.
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
A dustbin strike creates a refuse site outside Nonnatus House. Joyce handles a rude patient.
The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung.
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
Trixie cares for a single mother recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital.
An apparent immaculate conception causes consternation at Nonnatus House.