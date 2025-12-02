Holiday Special 2025

Extras
Senior members of the convent swap the snowy East End of London for sun-drenched Hong Kong.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Sporting a peep toe? You have Sister Hilda's stamp of approval.
Miss Higgins, Roger, and Nancy team up to break some exciting news to Colette.
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
While Sister Catherine is happy to become a novice, she can’t help but think of her family.
A dustbin strike creates a refuse site outside Nonnatus House. Joyce handles a rude patient.
Sister Veronica and Sister Monica Joan listen to the radio program.
Bakery owner Bernie Midgely doesn't arrive to the maternity ward empty-handed.
Unlike some of her colleagues, Sister Monica Joan isn’t worried about the dustmen’s strike.
The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung.
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
Trixie cares for a single mother recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital.
An apparent immaculate conception causes consternation at Nonnatus House.
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.