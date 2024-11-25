Holiday Special 2024

Extras
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
After catching Sylvester with Joyce's salary envelope, Rosalind confronts Joyce.
Sister Veronica and Sister Monica Joan exchange some heated words.
Miss Higgins is paid a visit from her long lost son, Victor.
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
With an excess supply of turnips, Fred does his best to sell them.
Nonnatus House welcomes a mysterious visitor, who claims to be Joyce’s cousin.
Fred accidentally orders too many turnips.
Shelagh gives Sister Victoria’s music arrangement for children a shot.
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.