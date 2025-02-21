Extras
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
Trixie cares for a single mother recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital.
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
An apparent immaculate conception causes consternation at Nonnatus House.
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.