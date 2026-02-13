Extras
Cyril asks Rosalind to go away for the weekend.
Cyril and Rosalind discuss his upcoming divorce.
Rosalind surprises Cyril when he shares his plans for their weekend away.
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
Sister Catherine finds the perfect way to ensure Nonnatus House is never forgotten.
Phyllis shares a touching time capsule message with Miss Higgins.
Everyone is talking about the time capsule, including the women of Nonnatus House.
The Turner children are hard at work planning their time capsule.
A potential rabies outbreak causes panic in Poplar. Trixie cares for a patient in difficult labor.
Sister Julienne meets with the Turners about the National Health Service.
Sister Catherine cares for her first solo patient. The midwives attend a women's lib meeting.
Senior members of the convent swap the snowy East End of London for sun-drenched Hong Kong.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
A dustbin strike creates a refuse site outside Nonnatus House. Joyce handles a rude patient.
The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung.
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.